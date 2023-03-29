A Guide to Universities in the Katy Area

Located just 30 miles west of Houston, Katy is a fast-growing and desirable living area in Texas. If you are planning to move here and are interested in the opportunities it provides for higher education studies, this guide will come in handy.

What factors should determine my choice?

Based on the subject in which you plan to major, you should compare academic programs and courses offered by different institutions and pick the one that best suits your preferences.

Tuition and other expenses are crucial when making a decision. Public universities are typically the best choice if you are looking for affordability and can’t access a scholarship or grant.

Security measures implemented by the university are also essential to ensure you can focus on your studies without having to worry about your safety. School surveillance cameras, modern access control systems, and effective alarm solutions are all features you should look for in your campus.

Finally, you should look at geographic proximity. Some Texas universities have their own campuses in Katy, while others can be reached in just half an hour.

#1 University of Houston

With a campus located in Katy and its main campus located just half an hour away, the University of Houston is a public university that ranked 182 out of 443 national universities, according to U.S. News.

It’s also in the top 50 for social mobility, and it’s considered one of the best public schools in the country. Its entrepreneurship business program even ranks 12th in the country.

Its Katy campus offers graduate and undergraduate programs in engineering and nursing.

#2 University of Houston-Victoria

The University of Houston-Victoria is another public university. It’s particularly affordable in terms of in-state tuition fees.

Based in Victoria, it also has a Katy campus located at the corner of two major highways.

It offers 70 bachelor’s and master’s degree concentrations.

#3 Texas Southern University

Ranked as one of the top 227 public schools in the country, Texas Southern University is another good option for those living in Katy. Its main campus in central Houston is only 34 miles away from Katy and can typically be reached in 35 minutes.

This small institution ranks 49 among historically black colleges and universities across the country, and it has an acceptance rate of 63%.

The most popular majors at Texas Southern University are liberal arts, health and wellness, biology, business administration, and criminal justice. According to Niche.com, it graduates 19% of its students who earn a starting salary of $24,700.

#4 Rice University

Located in central Houston, Rice University is a renowned private university that ranks among the 15 best in the country and can be reached by car from Katy in just half an hour.

Rice University is also in the top 3 for “best undergraduate teaching.” However, its acceptance rate is quite low. Only 9% of those who apply end up getting in.

Rice University offers some of the best biomedical and undergraduate engineering programs in the whole country. Its computer science programs are also highly praised

Katy is very well-located for those considering enrolling in undergraduate or graduate degree programs. Here are the best universities in the area.