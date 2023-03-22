Visiting Houston? Here’s What You Should Be Doing

Texas is one of the most bustling and exciting cities in the USA. Known for its cowboys, rodeos, and BBQs, Houston is at the heart of it all. Discover more here.

Houston might not be at the heart of wild-western Texas some people fantasize about, but it’s at the heart of everything it embodies. The large and buzzing metropolis has everything you could possibly wish for, with tons of unique attractions and events that see millions of tourists visit each year. Below, we’ve picked out some of the best attractions and unique events to try if you’re planning to visit this bustling metropolis soon.

The Museum District

One of the most mesmerizing places to visit in Houston is the Museum District – home to 19 museums, galleries, and cultural institutions, making it one of the largest cultural districts in the country. It’s a truly captivating experience for the sense. Whether you’re into your art and culture or not, there’s something for everyone to stand in awe of in the museum district. You can explore the exhibits at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston, discover science and natural history at the Houston Museum of Natural Science, or delve into the Holocaust Museum Houston’s exhibits, among others.

The Best Shows

Houston is famous for its nightlife and shows, both the weird and the wonderful, that keep millions of tourists visiting every year. Whether it’s something unique and mesmerizing like a private mentalist show or the Cirque du Soleil, or one of the captivating shows at The Music Box Theater, you can find a show nearly every night to watch. You can easily find tickets online or at the theatres themselves. Be sure to book in advance so that you’re not disappointed.

You’ll also find a vibrant scene at one of the dance halls – dancing is big in Texas. These friendly bars turned dance halls attract hundreds of visitors a night for karaoke, line dancing, country music, and cheap drinks to go with it. If you really want to immerse yourself in traditional Texas culture, a dance hall is where it’s at.

The Culinary Scene

Did we mention that Texas was well-known for its food scene, particularly when it comes to the love and passion for BBQs? If there’s one thing a true Texan will know how to do, it’s how to cook some juicy meat on the BBQ.

It’s no wonder that you’ll find the best culinary scene in the most populous city in Texas. Not only is there an endless list of places to eat, but they’re also serving some of the best food you’ll find in Texas. Steakhouses are among some of the most popular places to eat for locals and tourists – some of the most popular are Guard and Grace, Vic and Anthony’s, and Mastro’s steakhouse. Don’t worry if you’re not a meat lover – you’ll also find divine Italians like Terillis and Panevino Osteria. Or there are scrumptious Mexicans like Teotihuacan. Basically, you won’t fall short of places to eat.

Houston is turning into a city that never sleeps. Whether you’re there during the night or day, you’ll always find something to do in this buzzing metropolis. It’s arguably one of the most vibrant cities in the US, with the perfect mix of true Texan culture and modern city vibes.