Ritch’s Raiders BBQ Team selects artwork by The Arc of Katy member Reagan Roeh for T-Shirt at Houston Livestock and Rodeo World Championship BBQ Cook-Off

The Ritch’s Raiders BBQ Team selected artwork by Katy area resident Reagan Roeh, which was submitted by The Arc of Katy, as winner of its artwork contest at the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo World Championship BBQ Cook-Off.

The winning artwork and the artist’s name are featured by Ritch’s Raiders BBQ Team on the t-shirts distributed at the annual Ritch’s Little Raiders Party for students and participants of schools and programs that serve individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Ritch’s Raiders BBQ Team has hosted the party at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for 35 years.

Each year, the award-winning BBQ Team invites several hundred children and adults to Ritch’s Little Raiders Party on the Friday of the BBQ Cook-Off, providing music, dancing, food, clowns, goodie bags, a t-shirt featuring the winning artwork, and other rodeo-inspired treats and entertainment. Each school or program is invited to submit four drawings by its participants to the annual artwork contest.

The Arc of Katy provides opportunities for adults and teens with intellectual and developmental disabilities to stay socially engaged by providing day, summer, virtual and social programs for them in Katy and surrounding communities.

“Participants of The Arc of Katy Day Program have enjoyed attending Ritch’s Little Raiders Party for several years,” said Carolyn Kares, who co-chairs The Arc of Katy Program Committee. “We are excited that artwork by one of our program participants was selected for this year’s t-shirt design.”