Aid Available for Tornado Victims

Low-interest loans now available from the federal government for residents affected by the tornado on January 24th

The federal government has now approved the request for aid that Harris County, the State of Texas, and affected cities made on behalf of tornado victims. While the request for direct grants was rejected, the federal government is offering low-interest loans (Small Business Administration Disaster Loans) for impacted residents and businesses.

“I know a lot of members of our community are still hurting from the tornado earlier this year. I hope folks apply for this aid and spread the word. I’m grateful to the Biden Administration for helping us move toward recovery, and we remain in touch with our affected communities and nonprofit partners to offer all the support that we can,” said Judge Lina Hidalgo.

Though the word “business” is in the name of the loan program, both businesses, and residents may apply for loans. One member of the household must be a United States citizen in order to apply. Applicants may apply online and more information is available at: https://www.readyharris.org/ or https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ . Applicants may also apply in person at the following locations:

Pasadena Convention Center and Municipal Fairgrounds:

Room 102/103, 7902 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena, TX 77507

Opens Monday, March 20, at 1:00 p.m.

Mondays – Fridays, 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

John Phelps Courthouse Annex:

Suite #F, 101 S. Richey Street, Pasadena, TX 77506