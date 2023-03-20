Houston Grand Opera Launches Spring Repertoire with Puccini’s Beloved Tosca

Star soprano and HGO Butler Studio alumna Tamara Wilson leads the cast as Floria Tosca

in anticipated role debut

What: On April 21, 2023, Houston Grand Opera (HGO) opens its spring repertoire with Puccini’s Tosca, one of the world’s most beloved—and performed—operas. This riveting production is led by soprano Tamara Wilson, a Butler Studio alumna who is now one of the most recognizable voices in opera, in her role debut as the diva Tosca—a destination achievement for the world’s great sopranos.

Star tenor Jonathan Tetelman makes his company debut as the heroine’s beloved Cavaradossi, with Grammy-nominated baritone Rod Gilfry returning to HGO as the powerful villain Scarpia, who comes between the lovers after Cavaradossi hides a political prisoner, leading to tragedy. Frequent HGO collaborator John Caird directs, with Benjamin Manis conducting.

A co-production with Lyric Opera of Chicago, the opera runs two hours and 31 minutes with two intermissions. It is sung in Italian with projected English translation.

Who: The cast of Tosca includes soprano Tamara Wilson as Tosca, tenor Jonathan Tetelman as Cavaradossi, and baritone Rod Gilfry as Scarpia, as well as two Butler Studio alumni: bass baritone Nicholas Newton as Sacristan and bass Daniel Noyola as Angelotti. Tenor Matthew Grills makes his HGO debut as Spoletta. John Caird directs, with Benjamin Manis at the podium.

When: Friday, April 21, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 5, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas Ave.

Tariff: Tickets range from $20 to $210. For more information and to buy tickets, visit HGO.org or call the Box Office at 713-228-6737.

* * * * *

Link to Tosca photos from HGO’s 2015 production of the opera here.

Photo caption: Photos by Lynn Lane, Courtesy Houston Grand Opera.