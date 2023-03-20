“Fishing Fools Day” Kicks Off April at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center

ATHENS – The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center (TFFC) is welcoming in the month of April with its annual “Fishing Fools Day” on Saturday, April 1. The event is designed to celebrate all things fishing, with activities scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event begins with the annual “Spawning Run,” a one-mile family fun run on a special route past the hatchery ponds and down the wetland trail, followed by a day packed with fishing-related activities. There is a cost of $15 to register for the run, with proceeds going to the Friends of the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center, who supports outreach efforts of the TFFC.

Admission is included in the race fee. However, for those choosing not to participate in the race, the normal TFFC admission fee applies in order to attend the event and enjoy all the other activities.

“Whether you are a seasoned angler or just beginning, we’ll have something new for you to learn or experience,” said Katie Birk, TFFC event coordinator. “It’s fun for the whole family!”

Anglers can test their skills on a casting course and get fishing tips from the experts. In addition, attendees can learn more about some of the Inland Fisheries Division’s fish sampling techniques, such as electrofishing.

The event will also feature the Sea Center touch tank, Toyota ShareLunker program, Angler Recognition tank, bowfishing instruction, gar fishing tips, fish journals, fish art project, fly fishing instruction, fly tying and much more. Tacos Perez and Tom’s Coffee (Kona Ice Coffee Truck) will be onsite offering food and beverage options for attendees to purchase.

“Texas offers so many amazing fishing opportunities and fisheries resources — you can spend your entire life exploring, trying something new and not experience it all,” said Tom Lang, TFFC director. “We look forward to welcoming everyone at Fishing Fools Day and connecting them to a new fishing experience.”

Located in Athens, TFFC includes a working fish hatchery, 300,000 gallons of aquaria focusing on underwater wildlife in the state, recreational fishing ponds and fisheries science exhibits. It is home to the Toyota ShareLunker program, which invites anglers to donate 13-pound-plus-sized largemouth bass for research and breeding purposes. TFFC also houses the Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame, which honors individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to freshwater fishing in Texas.

The Texas Game Warden Museum, where visitors can learn about the history of the organization and current TPWD game warden operations, is also located at the TFFC. In addition, TFFC facilitates the annual Fish Art Contest in Texas, which is part of a conservation education program designed to spark the imaginations of students while providing valuable lessons about fish and the importance of conserving Texas’ aquatic resources.

The center operates from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

For additional information about TFFC and to plan your visit, check out the TFFC website and Facebook page.