Bids Flew as the Grand and Reserve Grand Champion Junior Market Steers Sold at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™

March 18, 2023 – HOUSTON, Texas – The melody of “Cattle Call” drew onlookers’ attention to the NRG Arena Sales Pavilion as donors, volunteers and exhibitors anticipated the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ Junior Market Steer Auction.

Sean Lehane, Steer Auction Committee Chairman, was confident that the 2023 Junior Market Steer Auction would be “astronomical.”

The Grand Champion Steer, King, was exhibited by Milam County 4-H member Stiles Patin, 17. The steer sold for $550,000 to J Alan Kent Development – Julie and Alan Kent, Sheri and Rob Walker, Randa and Ray Gilliam and Andrea and Scott Fish.

“This is what Texas is all about,” Alan Kent said. “We want to give back to the kids and the community.”

The Reserve Grand Champion Steer, exhibited by Tristan Hines, 18, from Sterling County 4-H, sold for $540,000 to the Champagne Cowgirls.

“One of the nicest things is getting to meet the kids and their families,” Ellie Francisco, Champagne Cowgirls founder, said. “It is special knowing that our money is going to the education of Texas kids.”

Hines and his steer, Astro, join a family tradition of success at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™. Hines’ mother won Grand Champion Steer in 1984, and his first cousins won Grand Champion Steer in 2005 and 2014.

