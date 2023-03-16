The Odyssey By Derek Walcott Directed by Christopher Windom Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Neuhaus Theatre

About The Odyssey

ADVENTURE CLASSIC

With rich Caribbean tones of his island home, Derek Walcott (winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature) adapts the ancient story of Odysseus, the soldier-king who spends 10 adventurous years making his way home from the Trojan War. Interspersing the story with a commentary by the blind singer Billy Blue adds richness and a musical lilt to the classic tale. While Odysseus’ loving wife Penelope stays chaste in Ithaca, fending off suitors ready to take the throne, Odysseus and his crew face shipwrecks, wrathful gods, sirens, monsters, incarceration, mermaids, a side trip to hell, and absolutely foul weather.

Previews begin March 24, 2023

Opening Night is March 29, 2023

Runs through April 23, 2023

CONTENT ADVISORY

PRESS MATERIALS

