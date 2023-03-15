LET THE SPRING EVENTS BEGIN AT HOUSTON’S FAVORITE DESTINATION FOR SHOPPING AND DINING

WHAT: Make your way to CITYCENTRE to enjoy warmer weather and the beginning of spring! In addition to CITYCENTRE’s fabulous shopping, dining, and top-tier services, visitors can enjoy a variety of fitness, entertainment, and community events this season!

WHEN: Parachute Play Time — Third Friday of every month from 9-11 a.m. through October

Parachute Play Time officially returns to CITYCENTRE this Friday, March 17! Join the British International School of Houston on the third Friday of every month from March – October with fun craft activities and games – don’t miss out on the big parachute! It’s sure to start your Friday off right! Participation is $6 per child. During the hotter months, water sprinklers will be available for kiddos to cool off. Please review the CITYCENTRE Instagram and/or website for event updates as our events are weather permitting.

All Inspired Workout with Nike — Sunday, March 19 from 9- 9:45 a.m.

Sweat it out with a Nike workout in the plaza! Afterwards, treat yourself to some shopping or grab a bite to eat at one of CITYCENTRE’s restaurants.

Green6.2 — Saturday, April 8 at 8 a.m.

Celebrate Earth Week and the 14th anniversary of the greenest race in town with Houston Running Co. The Green6.2 race features a 10K, 5K, and a Kids and Family 1K walk. Register here early to reserve your spot.

GirlStart STEM Extravaganza — Saturday, April 22 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

GirlStart is back this April for some STEM celebration! Join them in the plaza to learn while you interact with projects and experiments set up throughout the turf. GirlStart is a non-profit organization committed to empowering girls to feel confident and excited about a career in STEM: science, technology, engineering, and math.

Live Music in the Plaza – Every Friday and Saturday from 6-9 p.m. and Sundays from 3-6 p.m.

Come enjoy live music in the plaza every weekend! With dinner and drinks within arm’s reach, guests will enjoy a wide range of sounds, from smooth jazz to pop, and classic rock to country. For a complete lineup of free live music at CITYCENTRE visit the website.

CITYCENTRE Running Club — Every Monday at 6 p.m.

CITYCENTRE Running Club is a free social run community dedicated to promoting a culture of fitness, fun, and philanthropy. They meet in front of lululemon at 6 p.m. every Monday for a 3.5 mile run, followed by social hour at a local CITYCENTRE restaurant. For more information, follow the running club on Instagram @citycentrerunningclub

WHERE: CITYCENTRE

800 Town & Country Blvd.

Houston, TX 77024

MORE : Visit citycentrehouston.com for a full list of spring happenings at CITYCENTRE.

ABOUT MIDWAY

Houston-based Midway is a privately owned, fully integrated real estate investment and

development firm that has provided the highest level of quality, service and value to clients and investors for over 50 years. Midway’s portfolio of projects completed and/or underway consists of more than 45 million square feet of properties ranges from mixed-use destinations to office, industrial facilities, and master-planned residential communities. Midway continues to develop projects of distinction, aesthetic relevance and enduring value for investors, clients, and the people who live, work, and thrive in the environment they create.

ABOUT CITYCENTRE

Developed by Midway, Houston’s 47-acre CITYCENTRE district is a thoughtfully planned and meticulously executed, self-contained community. CITYCENTRE encompasses two million square feet, including 375,500 square feet of sophisticated retail and dynamic dining, 630,000 square feet of Class-A office, 35 luxurious brownstone residences, 1,155 upscale apartment and loft units, and the 245-room, world class The Moran CITYCENTRE. Activated by European-style, open-air plazas, and beautifully designed green spaces, CITYCENTRE is also home to Life Time Athletic, a 140,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art urban fitness facility with a full-service spa. The district’s 54,000 square feet of entertainment offerings include Bowl & Barrel, Studio Movie Grill theater, and The Escape Game plus 75,000 square feet of premier meeting and event space within Norris Conference Center, Texas A&M Mays Business School, and The Moran’s dedicated Meetings & Event Centre. Encompassing 110,000 square feet of co-working space provided from three different operators, CITYCENTRE is served by four parking garages with more than 4,000 parking spaces. For more information, please visit www.citycentrehouston.com.