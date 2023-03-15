ARTreach is Search of Volunteers to Pitch in at the Bayou City Art Festival

What:

ARTreach, a local nonprofit organization that delivers meaningful art programs to the underserved including under-resourced youth, senior citizens, chronically ill children, and those with disabilities will have a presence at this year’s Bayou City Art Festival and is looking for volunteers.

Where:

Bayou City Art Festival

Memorial Park

When:

Friday, March 24

Saturday, March 25

Sunday, March 26

ARTreach is looking for volunteers to commit between three and four hours between 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

What Else:

As part of its partnership with the Bayou City Art Festival, ARTreach needs volunteers to help at multiple locations during the event. Volunteers receive complimentary entry into the festival and a free t-shirt.

Specifics:

Those interested in volunteering, should contact Nicole Moraw, executive director for ARTreach at n.moraw@artreachtexas.org.

For more information about ARTreach, visit www.artreachtexas.org.

About ARTreach

ARTreach strives to connect the community through developing quality arts programs that deliver meaningful experiences to under-resourced youth, senior citizens, those with disabilities, and children with chronic illnesses. It combines mentoring, education, and life skills with the arts to enrich the lives of those it serves. The organization aspires to positively impact the community in partnership with professional artists and volunteers. For more information, visit www.artreachtexas.org.