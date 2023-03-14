Useful tips for an accounting resume

A good accounting resume should summarize your work history, show off the key accounting skills, and boast your accomplishments. Below, we summarized the key tips for writing a resume that will bring you more interview calls.

If you want to feel more confident during your job search, contact the accounting resume writing service writer. An expert in professional accounting resume writing will put forward qualifications that matter most for employers, helping you get noticed and shortlisted by top employers.

5 essential accounting resume tips

Keep your resume to two pages, as recruiters consider this length ideal. An entry-level specialist can use one page. Add the Skills section, listing hard and soft skills related to accounting. Examples: MS Excel, QuickBooks, Regulatory compliance, Financial reporting. Use a strong Summary statement. Write 3-5 sentences focusing on your key qualifications, and how the employer will benefit from them. Add metrics to your responsibilities and achievements, for example, the revenue you generated, or the number of people you supervised. Add a matching cover letter that shows your motivation and cultural fit.

Check the resume for mistakes before applying. If you hesitate about what to include, consult a resume professional to receive a resume that will effectively market you for accounting jobs.