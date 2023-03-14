Tips Needed Identifying Suspect in Walmart Fire 

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office and Crime Stoppers need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect involved in a commercial fire that occurred in the late evening hours on February 18, 2023, at Walmart located at 13750 East Freeway, Houston, TX. 77015.

HCFMO Fire Investigators determined the suspect ignited a flammable liquid at Walmart, causing approximately $5,000 worth of damage.

If you recognize the person in the pictures or video, call Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to felony charges or an arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling (713) 222-TIPS (8477) or submitting tips online at www.crime-stoppers.org. All tipsters remain anonymous.