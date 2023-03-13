pOpshelf now open in Sugar Land!

New Location Now Open to Serve Customers with an Exciting, Fun Shopping Experience

Goodlettsville, Tennessee –– March 13, 2023 – pOpshelf is excited to announce its new store in Sugar Land is now open! The store is located at 2581 N Town Center Blvd, and hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

pOpshelf is an exciting and new retail store that offers customers an affordable and fun shopping experience with the vast majority of items priced at $5 or less. When the store opens, customers can expect a fun, joyful and guilt-free shopping experience as they browse a selection of on-trend seasonal and home décor, health and beauty must-haves, home cleaning supplies, household and specialty items, arts and crafts, party planning and entertaining needs, toys and much more!

“We are thrilled to expand the pOpshelf offerings and look forward to having customers pop by our new Sugar Land store,” said Matt Frame, pOpshelf’s senior director of store operations. “Customers can explore our store and discover the possibilities of home décor, beauty, party, specialty foods, electronics and more. At pOpshelf, there’s fun in every find, happiness in the affordability and joy in stress-free shopping experience we offer, and we look forward to welcoming the community to our new store!”

Each pOpshelf store is expected to create up to 15 new jobs and employ team members passionate about helping customers enjoy their shopping experience. At pOpshelf, team members will have the opportunity to join an invigorating retail environment that brings to life the new brand’s mission of making shopping exciting and fun for everyday purchases and unique finds. Candidates interested in joining the pOpshelf team may review and apply for positions online at https://careers.popshelf.com/ or text JOBS to 38228 for a link to the careers page.*

As part of pOpshelf’s commitment to serving communities, it is partnering with The Confetti Foundation to provide birthday parties to children who have to spend their birthday in a hospital, pediatric oncology clinic or hospice facility. The partnership aims to bring a little fun and joy to patients and their families during a difficult time.

pOpshelf debuted introduced its differentiated retail store in the Nashville, Tennessee market in fall 2020. The Company currently operates more than 100 locations in nine states including more than 40 store-within-a-store locations that combine pOpshelf and DG Market offerings, with plans to have approximately 1,000 total stores by its 2025 fiscal year end.

Learn more about pOpshelf here or contact pr@popshelf.com for more information. Photographs to supplement a story are also available online at https://www.popshelf.com/news.

*Text messaging rates may apply.

About pOpshelf

pOpshelf’s mission is to make every day special by providing shoppers a stress-free shopping destination for everyday items and those special things that make living better. With most items priced under $5, in addition to a complement of extreme value items priced above $5, we make it easy for our customers to stay within their budget while treating themselves at the same time! pOpshelf offers a fun, on-trend and rotating selection of seasonal, houseware, home décor, health and beauty products, home cleaning supplies and paper products and party goods in addition to candy & snacks, toys, games and electronics, among other items.

Learn more about pOpshelf at www.popshelf.com or follow us on: