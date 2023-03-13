Four New World Records Set at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™

Junior Market Poultry Auction

Texas Tech Head Football Coach Joey McGuire Contributes to Grand Champion Record Donation

MARCH 11, 2023—HOUSTON, Texas— The state’s best poultry were sold with record-breaking prices to generous donors at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ Junior Market Poultry Auction.

Exhibitor Kamryn Till, 18, from Nada, Texas, and her Grand Champion Junior Market broilers sold for $300,000, a new world record. The El Campo FFA senior said this is an accomplishment for not only herself, but her family.

“This has been a family project,” Kamryn said. “My parents have spent countless hours with me to raise these chickens.”

Kamryn’s broilers were purchased by Becky & Kelly Joy, J Alan Kent – Julie & Alan Kent, Debbie & Joey McGuire and Cheryl & Barry Heaton. McGuire, who is the head football coach at Texas Tech University, has said although this is only his second year at the auction, he knows how important the donors are to the exhibitors.

“This helps them advance in what they want to do,” McGuire said.

The Reserve Grand Champion Junior Market Broilers, shown by Gage Wilson, 8, from El Campo FFA, were sold for $175,000, breaking last year’s world record of $165,000. Gage’s broilers were sold to Lauren & Darrell Palmer, Dr. Hanna Lindsrog & Jonathan Rhoads, Holly & John Knudsen IV and Josh Harrison. Josh Harrison said he comes to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to give back to the kids.

“Giving back allows us to give the same opportunities I was given,” Harrison said. “We just want to support the kids.”

La Vernia FFA member Tyler John, 18, who will be studying Diesel Mechanics at Del Mar College in the fall, and his Grand Champion Junior Market Turkey, Boss Hogg, brought in $200,000, setting a new world record. He said without family, this would not have been possible.

Tyler’s turkey was purchased by Gregory N. Miller, Mary & Joe Chastang, Dayna & Trey Willbanks and Jennifer & Doug Bosch. Miller said the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is an important opportunity for exhibitors.

“Everything the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo stands for is important and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” he said.

Trent Ellebracht, 16, from La Vernia, Texas, sold his Reserve Grand Champion Junior Market Turkey, named Big Mama, for $195,000, setting one more world record for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. After graduating high school, Trent hopes to attend Texas A&M University to study chemistry.

Billy Parker, Mach Industrial – Kathleen & Tom Mach, Meredith & Patrick Chastang and Ron Logan purchased this year’s Reserve Grand Champion Junior Market Turkey. Tom Mach said there are many reasons he donates to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo but it all comes down to the exhibitors.

“It’s all for the kids,” Mach said. “You’re looking at the future and we are glad to be a part of it.”

More about the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $575 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2023 Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 28 – March 19. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com and connect with #RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news.