Exhibitors Show Off Their Talents at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ School Art Auction

MARCH 12, 2023—HOUSTON— The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ School Art Auction breaks another record.

The Grand Champion Work of Art, a painting titled “Our Last Roundup” created by Mia Huckman, 18, of Lamar CISD, sold for $275,000, a new Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo record. Mia said this accomplishment is a dream come true.

“Ever since elementary, I’ve wanted to win here,” she said. “Winning in my last year means so much.”

Mia’s detailed depiction of an older cowboy riding horseback while working cattle had the audience in awe. The impressive piece of art was purchased by J Alan Kent Development – Julie & Alan Kent, Shelly & Jerome Mulanax, Kristina & Paul Somerville and Jennifer, Joe & Bob Van Matre. Shelly Mulanax said she donates to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to continue her mother’s legacy.

“My mother loved school art,” Mulanax said. “She would be so proud.”

The Reserve Grand Champion Work of Art was a painting named “Morning Dove” created by Eliza Hoffman, sold for $185,000 to Randa & Ray Gilliam, Mary & Ken Hucherson, Cheryl & Gary Deitcher and Andrea & Scott Fish.

This was the 17-year-old’s third time competing in the art contest at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Eliza said she was inspired when she met the woman in the painting, Morning Dove, at a photoshoot. Eliza snapped a picture which captured the feeling and stories Morning Dove told her and turned it into a painting.

The junior from Clear Springs High School hopes to attend The University of Texas at Austin to major in math but continue to use her art skills capturing portraits and landscape paintings to one day paint professionally.

“Giving back to the artist has changed so many lives,” said Buyer Gary Deitcher.

More about the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $575 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2023 Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 28 – March 19. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com and connect with #RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news.