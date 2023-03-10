Texas Adds 48,600 Jobs in January, Marks Five Percent Growth in Jobs Added Over the Year

AUSTIN – Texas added 48,600 positions in January 2023, reaching 13,782,300 total nonfarm jobs. This marks the 16th consecutive record employment high based on a revision to the December 2022 report. Since January 2022, 654,100 jobs have been added in Texas, marking an annual growth rate of 5.0 percent. The Texas seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased by 0.1 percent to 3.9 percent from a revised rate of 3.8 percent in December 2022, remaining below 4.0 percent since March 2022.

“The Texas economy continues to grow, and Texas has more people working than ever before,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “The growth we’re seeing in the Lone Star State leads the nation, and TWC will continue to support efforts for continued growth.”

Leisure and Hospitality led job growth in January with 8,300 positions added, followed by Professional and Business Services, which grew by 8,100 jobs. Construction and Manufacturing employment added 5,900 jobs each over the month. For the second consecutive month, every major industry had positive over the month employment growth.

“The continued growth in our Texas labor market serves as a testament to the resilience and innovation of our Texas employers,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “TWC is here to support employers with workforce training and other initiatives that include internships, apprenticeships, veterans’ assistance and much more as they continue to grow.”

The Midland Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) recorded the lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 2.7 percent in January, followed by Amarillo at 3.2 percent, then Austin-Round Rock at 3.3 percent.

“Texas has its largest civilian labor force ever at over 14.75 million and career opportunities for Texans continue to grow,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “As Texas adds jobs month after month, TWC is here to support any Texan looking for a new job or an opportunity to advance in their career.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for February is scheduled to be released on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (CST).

Civilian Labor Force Estimates for Texas Metropolitan Statistical Areas Not Seasonally Adjusted (In Thousands) January 2023 December 2022 January 2022 C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate United States 165,070.0 158,692.0 6,378.0 3.9 164,224.0 158,872.0 5,352.0 3.3 162,825.0 155,618.0 7,207.0 4.4 Texas 14,875.8 14,253.0 622.9 4.2 14,773.9 14,260.8 513.2 3.5 14,511.3 13,835.9 675.5 4.7 Abilene 82.3 78.9 3.4 4.1 81.3 78.8 2.5 3.1 80.4 77.2 3.2 4.0 Amarillo 137.0 132.6 4.4 3.2 136.0 132.5 3.5 2.6 134.9 130.1 4.8 3.5 Austin-Round Rock 1,414.9 1,368.5 46.4 3.3 1,411.4 1,374.2 37.2 2.6 1,365.7 1,319.7 46.0 3.4 Beaumont-Port Arthur 168.9 157.7 11.2 6.6 167.1 157.6 9.5 5.7 166.4 153.6 12.7 7.6 Brownsville-Harlingen 180.0 169.0 11.0 6.1 178.4 169.1 9.3 5.2 177.4 165.0 12.4 7.0 College Station-Bryan 147.6 142.4 5.2 3.5 147.9 143.9 4.0 2.7 142.0 136.7 5.3 3.7 Corpus Christi 202.2 192.1 10.1 5.0 201.6 193.1 8.5 4.2 202.3 189.9 12.5 6.2 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington 4,345.6 4,182.0 163.5 3.8 4,312.6 4,177.5 135.1 3.1 4,201.3 4,029.3 172.0 4.1 Dallas-Plano-Irving MD 2,945.1 2,834.7 110.4 3.7 2,920.5 2,829.2 91.3 3.1 2,844.5 2,729.6 114.9 4.0 Fort Worth-Arlington MD 1,400.4 1,347.3 53.2 3.8 1,392.1 1,348.3 43.8 3.1 1,356.8 1,299.7 57.1 4.2 El Paso 379.1 361.9 17.1 4.5 375.1 361.1 14.0 3.7 372.1 353.2 18.9 5.1 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land 3,551.6 3,392.1 159.5 4.5 3,538.1 3,405.3 132.8 3.8 3,475.9 3,298.2 177.7 5.1 Killeen-Temple 186.0 176.8 9.2 4.9 184.3 177.1 7.2 3.9 183.6 174.3 9.3 5.1 Laredo 118.3 113.0 5.3 4.5 117.5 113.4 4.2 3.5 116.9 110.9 6.1 5.2 Longview 98.4 94.0 4.4 4.5 97.1 93.5 3.6 3.8 96.7 91.8 4.9 5.1 Lubbock 169.7 163.6 6.1 3.6 168.5 163.6 4.8 2.9 168.7 162.2 6.5 3.8 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 379.4 352.5 26.9 7.1 375.9 352.5 23.5 6.2 372.7 342.3 30.4 8.2 Midland 113.4 110.3 3.1 2.7 111.8 109.2 2.5 2.3 105.4 101.3 4.1 3.9 Odessa 85.6 82.5 3.1 3.7 85.0 82.4 2.6 3.1 81.9 77.6 4.3 5.2 San Angelo 57.1 55.1 2.1 3.6 56.5 54.8 1.7 3.0 56.0 53.6 2.3 4.2 San Antonio-New Braunfels 1,267.5 1,217.8 49.7 3.9 1,257.5 1,217.1 40.4 3.2 1,240.9 1,187.9 52.9 4.3 Sherman-Denison 67.1 64.3 2.7 4.1 66.6 64.3 2.2 3.3 64.8 62.1 2.7 4.2 Texarkana 62.3 59.5 2.8 4.5 62.2 59.9 2.3 3.7 62.2 59.0 3.2 5.2 Tyler 113.1 108.6 4.5 4.0 112.4 108.6 3.7 3.3 111.1 106.2 4.9 4.4 Victoria 44.7 42.8 1.9 4.3 44.8 43.2 1.6 3.5 44.7 42.4 2.3 5.2 Waco 136.7 131.0 5.7 4.2 134.7 130.4 4.3 3.2 133.1 127.5 5.6 4.2 Wichita Falls 64.6 62.0 2.7 4.1 64.1 61.9 2.1 3.3 64.5 61.5 3.0 4.6

Texas Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment Seasonally Adjusted INDUSTRY TITLE Jan 2023* Dec 2022 Jan 2022 Dec ’22 to Jan ’23 Jan ’22 to Jan ’23 Absolute Change Percent Change Absolute Change Percent Change Total Nonagricultural 13,782,300 13,733,700 13,128,200 48,600 0.4 654,100 5.0 Total Private 11,759,400 11,716,500 11,152,000 42,900 0.4 607,400 5.4 Goods Producing 1,966,400 1,952,100 1,848,600 14,300 0.7 117,800 6.4 Mining and Logging 213,800 211,300 188,900 2,500 1.2 24,900 13.2 Construction 795,100 789,200 760,300 5,900 0.7 34,800 4.6 Manufacturing 957,500 951,600 899,400 5,900 0.6 58,100 6.5 Service Providing 11,815,900 11,781,600 11,279,600 34,300 0.3 536,300 4.8 Trade, Transportation, and Utilities 2,753,700 2,752,300 2,644,900 1,400 0.1 108,800 4.1 Information 236,700 235,800 220,400 900 0.4 16,300 7.4 Financial Activities 902,700 898,700 859,900 4,000 0.4 42,800 5.0 Professional and Business Services 2,121,200 2,113,100 2,006,100 8,100 0.4 115,100 5.7 Education and Health Services 1,851,200 1,850,600 1,766,400 600 0.0 84,800 4.8 Leisure and Hospitality 1,460,400 1,452,100 1,370,400 8,300 0.6 90,000 6.6 Other Services 467,100 461,800 435,300 5,300 1.1 31,800 7.3 Government 2,022,900 2,017,200 1,976,200 5,700 0.3 46,700 2.4

#eah

Texas Workforce Commission is a state agency dedicated to helping Texas employers, workers, and communities prosper economically. For details on TWC and its services in coordination with its local workforce development boards network, call 512-463-8942 or visit https://twc.texas.gov/. Subscribe to email updates to receive notifications about TWC programs and services.