Sen. Cruz Reintroduces Bills to Protect Wildlife Conservation, Texas Water Supply

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has reintroduced the Public Water Supply Invasive Species Compliance Act and the Saving America’s Vulnerable and Endangered Species Act (SAVES Act).

The Public Water Supply Invasive Species Compliance Act exempts certain interstate water transfers from prohibitions on the illegal trade of wildlife, fish, or plants. The legislation would better facilitate water transfers between the public water supplies of Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas. Sen. Cruz previously introduced this bill in 2019 and 2021.

The SAVES Act removes regulatory burdens for ranchers and conservators engaged in captive breeding of exotic wildlife while promoting animal conservation in the United States. Sen. Cruz previously introduced this bill in 2018 and 2021.

Both bills were introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Rep. Nathaniel Moran (R-Texas).

Upon reintroduction, Sen. Cruz said:

“In Texas, we know how to oversee wildlife and our environment without heavy-handed bureaucrats dictating overbearing regulations from Washington. My bills, the SAVES Act and the Public Water Supply Invasive Species Compliance Act, would clear away regulatory burdens that are keeping the Lone Star State from transferring water between its neighbors, and unnecessarily burdening our exotic wildlife conservators. These bills would solve real problems while cutting burdensome regulations, and I’m proud to champion them.”

Rep. Moran said:

“Wildlife owners and breeders have practiced responsible breeding, caretaking, and have exhibited significant conservation efforts for years. This bill will remove regulatory barriers and allow these owners and breeders the freedom to protect endangered species, both foreign and domestic, safely and humanely. Rather than continue to burden these individuals with unnecessary regulations, this legislation will allow these individuals to continue their conservation efforts and service to their community without fear of repercussion.”

Read the full text of the Public Water Supply Invasive Species Compliance Act here.

Read the full text of the Saving America’s Vulnerable and Endangered Species Act here.