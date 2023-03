Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Fort Bend County is offering a Field Pest Scouting Program for large-scale producers (25+ acres) within Fort Bend County March 15-June 30, 2023. Take part in this program for data collection on pest trends in the county and gain valuable information, recommendations and resources. Contact County Extension Agent, John Few IV at john.few@ag.tamu.edu or at 281-342-3034.