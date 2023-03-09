Nam Gives Away Fresh Fruits And Vegetables

HOUSTON, TX—On Saturday, March 11, 2023, Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM) will be hosting a drive-thru food giveaway distributing fresh fruits, vegetables, and other items.

The distribution is open to the public, with enough food to serve an estimated 400 families. Fresh fruits and vegetables, along with other perishable and non-perishable items, will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis as long as supplies last.

This will be a drive-thru only event in which we ask recipients to please remain in their vehicles at all times. We ask that recipients also bring photo identification.

For more information about Saturday’s food giveaway, please visit https://www.namonline.org/ nam_neighborhood_food_distribution.

For more information about volunteering for Saturday’s food giveaway, please visit www.namonline.org/ volunteer or email volunteer@namonline.org.