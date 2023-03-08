Precinct 4 Celebrates Women’s History Month

Women-Inspired Films, Guest Speakers, Empowerment Expo, and More!

Wednesdays, March 8, 15, 22, and 29

The celebration of women’s contributions to history, culture, and society has been nationally observed annually in the month of March since 1987. Precinct 4 invites everyone to the Tracy Gee Community Center, 3599 Westcenter Drive in Houston, every Wednesday, at 6 p.m., in the month of March to celebrate Women’s History Month.

Join us Wednesdays, March 8, and March 15, for a women-inspired film.

On Wednesday, March 22, at 6 p.m., enjoy guest speakers from the Houston DASH and Houston City Council Member Tiffany Thomas as they discuss being leaders on the field and in their communities.

Connect with local women business owners and community leaders during Precinct 4’s Women’s Empowerment Expo on Wednesday, March 29, at 6 p.m.

Register online at www.hcp4.net/events or call 713-274-4050 for more information.