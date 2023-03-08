Last Chance to Celebrate Women’s History Month with Silent Sky

Celebrate Women’s History Month at Theatre Southwest for its final weekend of Lauren Gunderson’s Silent Sky, based on the real life of astronomer Henrietta Leavitt.

When Henrietta begins work at the Harvard Observatory in the early 1900’s, she isn’t allowed to touch a telescope or even express an original idea. However, through her work with a group of women “computers” who chart stars for a renowned astronomer, Henrietta makes groundbreaking discoveries that forever change the way we understand the stars and the universe.

“They say that behind every great man is a great woman, and that couldn’t ring more true with Henrietta Leavitt,” says Director Sam Martinez. “It’s high time we recognized these figures in our history for their contributions to the world. This is the story of a woman whose passion and hunger to know more gave us the tools to broaden our view of the universe.”

Cast:

Henrietta Leavitt – CarrieLee Sparks

Margaret Leavitt – Lauren Lawson

Peter Shaw – Cole Pfaffenberger

Annie Cannon – Kelly Swinehart Wehrer

Williamina Fleming – Amy Gustin Millin

Final performances are Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11 at 8 pm.

Performances will be held at Theatre Southwest, 8944-A Clarkcrest. Tickets range from $18-$20 and can be purchased through www.tswhouston.com/tickets.

For more information, visit www.tswhouston.com or follow Theatre Southwest on social media: www.facebook.com/TheatreSouthwest and Instagram @tswhouston.