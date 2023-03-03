Houston Symphony Announces Summer Sounds At The Hobby Center 2023

Presented by Stella Artois

The Houston Symphony announces its full series of 2023 Summer Special concerts, Summer Sounds at the Hobby Center, presented by Stella Artois. This summer’s lineup ushers in John Williams’s epic score in Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert, as well as unforgettable hits in The Music of Queen, live in concert at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.

Kicking things off on July 7 and 8 with the force of a full rock band, the Houston Symphony takes on a set list of Queen’s iconic hits. Guest conductor Brent Havens returns to Houston to lead the electrifying program with rock vocalist Mig Ayesa for fan favorites including “Somebody to Love” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Formed in the 1970s, the English rock band Queen dominated popular culture as one of the world’s top-selling recording and concert acts. With record sales estimated in the hundreds of millions, Queen received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018. The classical influence in progressive rock anthems like “Bohemianl Rhapsody” makes Queen’s music particularly well-suited for symphony orchestras. For tickets and more information, call 713.224.7575 or visit houstonsymphony.org/musicofqueen .

Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29, the Houston Symphony performs John Williams’s epic score for Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert. The Symphony will screen the iconic 1977 American film by award-winning director George Lucas, bringing its soundtrack to life for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Regarded as one of the most important films in the history of cinema, Star Wars: A New Hope commenced the start of the movie’s franchise, launched the careers of its young stars Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, and Carrie Fisher, and revolutionized motion pictures. Its groundbreaking special effects and its restoration of the primacy of film scores to the art of storytelling changed the way films are made in Hollywood forever. For tickets and more information, call 713.224.7575 or visit houstonsymphony.org/starwars .

Details about the Hobby Center and parking are at https://www.thehobbycenter.org/visit/parking-directions/ . Audiences are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite character as Han, Luke, Leia, and company roam the lobby for photo opportunities, and adults in the audience can enjoy special Star Wars-themed cocktails. Additionally, visitors may enjoy dining at the Diana American Grill prior to or after performances. For more information about Diana American Grill, visit https://dianaamericangrill.com/ . For tickets and more information, please call 713.224.7575 or visit houstonsymphony.org. All programs and artists are subject to change.

