New Katy Music School Celebrates Strong Start With Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Katy/Cinco Ranch, TX. On February 2, Music Academy of Texas celebrated its strong start in Katy with an official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, which was performed by representatives of the Katy Area Chamber of Commerce. Music Academy of Texas is an afterschool program offering music lessons that are customized to each student’s learning preferences and goals. Most of the students are between the ages of 5 and 13, though an increasing number of adults are discovering the joys of learning a musical instrument. The school is located at 25031 Westheimer Pkwy in Katy.

Music Academy of Texas is jointly owned by husband-and-wife team Antonius Bittmann and Valentina Jotovic. Both professionally trained musicians, Miss Jotovic holds a Master’s Degree in Flute Performance from Rutgers University, whereas Mr. Bittmann has earned two doctorates from the Eastman School of Music. Both have dedicated the past almost 20 years of their lives to introducing thousands of students to music and the performing arts. “The arts are magical,” says Dr. Bittmann, “because they truly have the power to transform lives.” Ms. Jotovic, who has substantial music teaching experience herself, believes that “students of the performing arts build confidence and self-esteem, develop problem-solving skills, and do better academically.”

The couple’s mission to help students lead happier, healthier, and more successful lives through the benefits of arts education is the inspiration behind Music Academy of Texas (MAT).

MAT is not their first music school. As well-established entrepreneurs in this industry, the couple currently owns multiple similar operations. Among these is Cy-Fair Music and Arts in northwest Houston, a music and visual arts school with 900 students that Bittmann and Jotovic have owned since 2020. As Jotovic notes, “it all started with Hunterdon Academy of the Arts in New Jersey–an award-winning music and acting school with over 800 students we’ve owned since 2007. This is where we perfected our model and best practices.”

Music Academy of Texas opened its doors on September 1, 2022, and experienced strong demand from the Katy and Cinco Ranch communities. Five months later, the school already has close to 200 students enrolled in its music lesson program. “It’s been a very exciting and successful start for us,” Bittmann says. “We’re extremely grateful for the warm welcome and support we have received here and will do all we can to share the amazing benefits of the performing arts with more and more families in the area.”

For more information about Music Academy of Texas, visit www.MusicAcademyOfTexas.com or call (346) 646-5355.

Company Name*: Music Academy of Texas

Contact Person: Antonius Bittmann

Phone: (346) 646-5355

Address: 25031 Westheimer Parkway

City: Katy

State: TX

Postal Code: 77494

Country*: US

Website*: https://www.musicacademyoftexas.com/katy-cinco-ranch