O.H. Ivie Delivers its 7th Legacy Lunker of 2023

ATHENS – O.H. Ivie Lake remains in the spotlight of the 2023 Toyota ShareLunker collection season with a 13.06-pound largemouth bass caught on Thursday afternoon. ShareLunker 640, landed by Kasey Swan of Jacksboro, is the lake’s seventh overall entry and fifth Legacy Class Lunker in February alone. Swan is the eighth angler to submit a Legacy Lunker this season.

Unfortunately, ShareLunker 640 experienced extreme barotrauma and in the interest of the health of the fish, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) staff elected to provide the best treatment possible for her onsite and not transport the fish to the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center (TFFC). Once the fish care process was completed, the fish was immediately returned to Swan.

“While it is unfortunate that ShareLunker 640 will not have the opportunity to spawn with the male offspring of a previous ShareLunker at the TFFC, TPWD biologists were able to collect length and girth data and genetic information, which will serve future fish management efforts,” said Natalie Goldstrohm, Toyota ShareLunker program coordinator. “Because of Kasey’s willingness to donate and coordinate with TPWD to provide this valuable data, he will receive all prizes and accolades associated with the Legacy Class, including a high-quality replica mount of his Lunker from Lake Fork Taxidermy.”

The fishing was slow in the morning for Swan, who had seen several big fish but couldn’t get many bites. However, his persistence paid off when he reeled in his first-ever Legacy Lunker and in the process recorded a new personal best.

“I kept throwing at them and eventually this fish ate a swim bait in about 40 feet of water, and that’s about all there is to it,” said Swan. “Working with the ShareLunker program was great and TPWD staff got there right away. This is the first fish I’ve submitted to the program and I’m a huge fan. Obviously, they are doing something right and have been doing it right for quite a long while. You can look at our reservoirs in Texas and see the fruits of their labor.”

O.H. Ivie is on a roll, producing four Legacy Class Lunkers in four days in the first weekend of the month, followed by Thursday’s catch. The fishery claimed two of the three entries in January. O.H. Ivie is only five entries away from matching its 2021 and 2022 collection season totals of 12 with more than half of the season remaining. Since January 2021, O.H. Ivie has generated a combined total of 31 Legacy fish.

During the first three months of the season (January through March), anglers who reel in a 13-plus pound bass can loan it to TPWD for the ShareLunker selective breeding and stocking program. These anglers call the ShareLunker hotline at (903) 681-0550 to report their catch 24/7 through March 31.

Anglers who catch and donate a 13-plus pound Lunker earn Legacy Class status, a catch kit filled with merchandise, a 13-plus pound Legacy decal for their vehicle or boat, VIP access to the Toyota ShareLunker Annual Awards event and a high-quality replica mount of their Lunker fish from Lake Fork Taxidermy. These anglers will also receive entries into two separate contests — a Legacy Class drawing and the year-end Grand Prize drawing. First place in either wins a $5,000 Bass Pro Shops shopping spree and a resident (or non-resident) annual fishing license.

The year-round Toyota ShareLunker program offers four levels of participation for catching bass over eight pounds or 24 inches in Texas. In addition to Legacy Class (13-plus pounds between January and March), ShareLunker entry classes include the Lunker Class (8-plus pounds), Elite Class (10-plus pounds), and Legend Class (13-plus pounds from April to December).

Anglers who enter data for any Lunker they catch (greater than eight pounds or 24 inches) during the calendar year 2023 also receive a catch kit, a decal for their vehicle or boat and an entry into the year-end Grand Prize drawing to win a $5,000 Bass Pro Shops shopping spree and annual fishing license.

Once a Lunker is reeled in, anglers need to enter the catch data on the Toyota ShareLunker mobile app – available for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play — or on the Toyota ShareLunker online app at TexasSharelunker.com. In addition to basic catch information, anglers can also provide a DNA scale sample from their Lunker bass to TPWD researchers for genetic analysis.

A new procedure is in effect for the 2023 season. Legend Class ShareLunkers no longer need to be weighed on a certified scale for entry. Anglers must include a photo of their Lunker on a digital scale to qualify for Legend Class.

The Toyota ShareLunker Program is made possible in part by the generous sponsorship of Toyota. Toyota is a longtime supporter of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation and TPWD, providing major funding for a wide variety of fisheries, state parks and wildlife projects.

Prize donors such as Bass Pro Shops, Lake Fork Taxidermy, American Fishing Tackle Company, Stanley Jigs and 6th Sense Fishing provide additional support for this program. For updates on the Toyota ShareLunker program, visit facebook.com/sharelunkerprogram/, @texassharelunker on Instagram and online at TexasSharelunker.com.