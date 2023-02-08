Paxton Issues Consumer Alert to Help Inform Texans  of their Consumer Rights Following Last Week’s Ice Storms 

AUSTIN – Attorney General Paxton is monitoring reports of price gouging after Governor Abbott issued an Ice Storm Disaster Declaration for seven counties affected by last week’s storm, which triggered the Office of the Attorney General’s price gouging authority.

Attorney General Paxton is also encouraging consumers to be aware of protections provided to them in Texas law. Texans affected by the disaster may be approached by salespersons offering repair services or debris cleanup. Although many of these companies conduct business in an honest and fair manner, some may be unscrupulous operators.

Texans should also know that, in many instances, they have a right to cancel a contract with a door-to-door salesmen up to three days after signing the contract. Door-to-door salesmen are also required by Texas law to inform you of that right and, if they do not, the contract may be voided. Consumers should not sign contracts that they have not fully read and understood, and consumers should never let themselves be rushed into signing a contract by a salesperson.

Consumers can read more about wisely choosing the right contractor on the OAG website, and they can learn more about door-to-door salesmen by clicking here.