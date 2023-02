Houston Symphony welcomes Tony DeSare and guests Bria Skonberg (trumpet/vocals) and John Manzari (tap dance/vocals) to Jones Hall on March 17-19 to give a fresh spin on American bebop legend Cole Porter’s biggest hits. Fans can look forward to renditions of timeless classics including “Night and Day,” “I Get a Kick Out of You,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “It’s De-Lovely,” “You’re the Top” and many more. For tickets and more information, call 713.224.7575 or visit the Houston Symphony website.