Why Choose Lasik Eye Treatment for Vision Correction?    

Keeping track of contacts and prescriptions can be quite annoying sometimes. You may also be looking forward to getting rid of your glasses. If you were looking for a convenient, safe, and tested solution to repair your vision, LASIK might be the right choice for you. The most favourable thing about LASIK laser eye surgery is that its results are permanent.

What is LASIK?

LASIK stands for laser in-situ keratomileusis. It is a surgery performed to correct vision in people affected by astigmatism, myopia, and hyperopia. It works by reshaping the clear front part of your eye (cornea), allowing light to focus on your retina. People who get LASIK done are often pleasantly surprised by the results.

Why Choose LASIK?

LASIK is quick, safe, and effective. More importantly, it repairs your vision permanently. You will no longer need to worry about stocking up on contact lenses cleaning solutions or finding an appealing frame for your glasses.

Effectiveness

LASIK is a tried and tested method to improve your vision. Clinical studies show that more than 90% of patients achieve 20/20 vision, and close to 99% of patients achieve more than 20/40 vision after LASIK. Most people who underwent surgery reported that they have improved eyesight. Doctors affirm that patients are initially dazed because they can now see more clearly without glasses or contacts.

Time Required

The whole procedure may only take around 15 minutes. LASIK for only one eye will take even less time. What’s more? Patients only need 24 hours to recover. You will notice the improvement in vision almost immediately after the surgery.

Better Vision and Convenience

The best benefit of LASIK is the enhancement in vision. Studies show that a lot of people also choose LASIK laser eye surgery for the sake of convenience. Better vision comes with a lot of added perks. Tasks that took longer to complete owing to poor vision can now be completed in less time. You also are able to see things as they are without the help of glasses.

Safe

LASIK treatment has been around for over 25 years. It doesn’t usually have any major long-term side effects. The surgery will also relieve you from itching or burning sensations (if any) you experience while wearing contact lenses.

Long Term Results

LASIK offers an almost permanent solution to your vision-related issues. There are no follow-up procedures or monthly checkups after this surgery because it’s more of a correction procedure than surgery. You may still be susceptible to age-related vision impairment like any other person.

No Stitches or Bandages Required

There is very minimal pain involved, and the procedure does not include any bandages or stitches. You will also not need to take any additional medication to maintain your vision.

Affordable

LASIK may seem like an expensive option at the onset. However, if you consider the long-term benefits, it is a cost-effective option. You will no longer have to spend on expensive glass frames and lenses, contacts, or medication. You will also be freed of most other medical expenses related to poor eyesight.

Who Should Avoid LASIK?

While LASIK is a very straightforward procedure to correct your vision, it may not be safe for certain people. Avoid LASIK if you are:

Below 18 years of age;

Are pregnant or breastfeeding at present;

Are affected by a disease that affects your ability to heal;

Are on immunosuppressive medication;

Are prone to several allergies.

What You Need to Know

While LASIK is safe and effective almost always, it is a complicated procedure that could affect your vision permanently if done wrong. This is why it’s essential to approach a good eye surgeon. LASIK can offer lifelong benefits overnight and has immense potential.