Red Cross Opens Additional Shelter to Assist Those Affected by the Tornado in Pasadena

The American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast region is opening an additional emergency shelter in Pasadena to assist those affected the devastating tornadoes across the Gulf Coast. Red Cross workers are prepared to provide warm meals, a safe place to sleep and emotional support for those with immediate, disaster-caused needs.

Red Cross shelters are located at:

Baker Ripley, 720 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena

Revive Church, 1062 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena (Opening at 4:30 p.m.)

Anyone evacuating to a Red Cross shelter should bring essential items for each member of the family:

Prescriptions and emergency medications

Foods that meet unusual dietary requirements

Identification to show residence is in affected area and important personal documents

Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items

Supplies needed for children and infants, such as diapers, formula and toys

Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled

Chargers for any electronic devices you bring with you

Books, games and other ways to entertain your family and yourself

DOWNLOAD RED CROSS EMERGENCY APP: Have safety and first aid information at your fingertips. The emergency app features weather alerts, information on open Red Cross shelters, a toolkit with a flashlight, strobe light and alarm, and a one-touch “I’m Safe” button that lets you use social media outlets to let family and friends know you are okay. The apps include a Spanish language toggle switch and can be downloaded by visiting redcross.org/apps .

STAY INFORMED: The Red Cross has several smartphone apps available that will alert you to National Weather Service warnings for severe weather and flash flooding and provide you with preparedness and safety information. These free apps are available at redcross.org/apps .

VOLUNTEERING: The Texas Gulf Coast Region of the American Red Cross is fortunate to have volunteers who are trained, ready and willing to support our response to flooding in our communities. We thank individuals and community groups who are willing to support this effort and encourage them to register to become new volunteers to help with future disaster responses. Learn more and register online at redcross.org/volunteer and complete the online application. If you are interested in volunteering for the Pasadena Tornado, please email TGCRVolunteers@redcross.org .

HOW YOU CAN HELP: The Red Cross mission is delivered through the commitment and passion of its volunteers. Whether you have four hours a month or four hours a day, there’s a place for you. If interested in joining the Red Cross, discover the possibilities at redcross.org/volunteer .

Help people affected by disasters like severe storms, hurricanes and countless other crises by making a donation to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small across the United States. Please consider making a donation today. Visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

LEARN MORE: For more updates, follow the American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast on Twitter: @RedCrossTXGC | Facebook: @RedCrossTXGC | LinkedIn: American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast Region . You can also contact the Greater Houston Chapter at (713) 526-8300.

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on Twitter at @RedCross.