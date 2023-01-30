Acne Wash with Benzoyl Peroxide Advice – Myths Dispelled

You may have heard some apocryphal tales over the years about acne & acne wash with benzoyl peroxide. Here we dispel some myths to provide some clarity.

With approximately 50 million Americans being affected by acne on an annual basis, it’s not hard to see why certain myths start with regard to how to treat the problem. Acne wash with benzoyl peroxide is hugely effective at dealing with the issue, however, there are some weird and wonderful falsehoods currently circulating.

Here we hope to provide some clarity on the subject of acne by shining a light on some of the stranger apocryphal tales and morsels of advice that you might encounter.

Falsehood – Acne Is NOT Hereditary

Reality – if one person in your family uses acne wash with benzoyl peroxide, then chances are, you’ll have siblings who’re also having to rely on the product for relief. Studies have absolutely shown a hereditary link between acne sufferers, so – like it or not – it is a genetic issue that gets passed down to you by your parents.

Falsehood – You Can Get Rid of Zits With Toothpaste

Reality – there may very well be a few ingredients in your regular toothpaste that can help to shrink those zits, but it really isn’t advisable to go plastering it all over your spots. It’s simply not designed for spots (obviously), meaning that the other unsuitable ingredients may cause bigger problems, such as irritation, rashes and allergic reactions.

Falsehood – You Can Eliminate Spot By Popping Them

Reality – speak to your dermatologist, and they’ll tell you that popping spots is pretty much the last thing you want to be doing. Not only does it spread bacteria, but it causes scarring and dark spots. You may feel a certain satisfaction when popping spots in this way, but it’s much better to let your acne wash with benzoyl peroxide do its work.

Falsehood – The More You Cleanse, The Better

Reality – while it’s definitely good to wash your face regularly, that doesn’t mean that increasing the frequency is going to help your acne. A couple of times a day is all your skin needs to be kept free of dead skin, bacteria and oil. Any more than that and you will simply end up with super-dry skin – something that BP products can cause on their own.

Falsehood – The Sun Can Heal Your Acne

Reality – some people think that by going out into the sun unprotected, the rays will help to clear up acne. This couldn’t be further from the truth, as all you’ll do is get sun damage and dry out your skin. It might feel like a logical thing to do, but it’s one of the quickest ways to dry out your skin and make it look older and more damaged.

Stick to Using Acne Wash With Benzoyl Peroxide Instead

It sometimes feels good to get advice from those around us, but if they’re not trained in skin health and acne treatment, you might find that some of their tips are wide of the mark. We’ve only looked at five acne myths in circulation here, but believe us when we say there are many more out there.

Instead, stick to what the skin experts say – as they’re the ones who know what’s what. There are some topics that everyone seems to have an opinion about, so it’s important to only listen to people who’re highly-trained in the subject. As such, avoid the crazy tips and follow what the experts say. You know it makes sense.