Incoming Ranking Member Senator Ted Cruz Announces Senior Republican Commerce Committee Staff

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), incoming Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, announced new senior staff positions for his committee office.

Sen. Cruz said:

“There’s no better place at this moment for fighting to rein in Big Tech, promote economic prosperity, and defend the taxpayer against wasteful spending than the Senate Commerce Committee. I am confident in our team’s ability to advance the committee’s agenda and deliver solutions for Texans and the American people.”

Brad Grantz, Staff Director for the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee said:

“I’m honored to join Senator Cruz’s team and am eager to start working on his agenda. For years, the Committee has produced significant bipartisan legislation and I’m looking forward to helping Senator Cruz build on that tradition.”

Brad Grantz will serve as Staff Director for the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee. Grantz recently served as the Republican Staff Director of the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs where he helped lead aggressive oversight of various financial regulators and institutions. He has worked on and negotiated numerous pieces of major legislation, including the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and CARES Act.

Before joining the Banking Committee, Grantz worked as a senior staffer for Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa) and in various positions in the U.S. House of Representatives. A native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Grantz is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University.

Dan Sullivan will serve as Republican Chief Counsel for the U.S. Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee. He recently served as the Republican Chief Counsel of the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs.

Before joining the Banking Committee, he worked in various positions, including as General Counsel for Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa), an attorney at Skadden, and a Navy JAG officer. He is a graduate of Harvard Law School and Williams College.

Melissa Braid will serve as the Communications Director for the Committee. She most recently was the Communication Director for the House Freedom Caucus. Over the past six years, she has worked as a senior communications staffer in multiple U.S. House of Representatives offices, as well as a communications staffer at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Department of the Interior. She is a graduate of the University of Kansas.