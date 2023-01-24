Texas A&M University-Texarkana Presidential Search Committee Named

A 15-member committee has been created to conduct a national search to find a successor to Texas A&M University-Texarkana President Dr. Emily Cutrer.

Cutrer announced in December she would step down this summer.

“Texas A&M University-Texarkana has enjoyed remarkable growth over the past ten years under President Cutrer’s leadership,” said John Sharp, Chancellor of The Texas A&M University System. “Selecting a leader capable of taking this campus to the next level is a critically important task. I am confident this committee of local civic and campus leaders is up to it.”

The search advisory committee is charged with delivering a minimum of three candidates to Chancellor Sharp, who will refer one of them to The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents.

Regent Jay Graham will serve as chairman of the committee and Regent Randy Brooks will serve as a member.

Committee members from the university include:

  • Brian Matthews, Associate Professor of Management, and Faculty Senate Vice President and President-elect (incoming)
  • Heather McKnight, Director of Nursing and Associate Professor
  • Tom Wagy, Professor of History
  • Kathy Lease, Associate Professor of Education Leadership
  • Nurul Alam, Professor of Biology
  • Melba Foster, Instructor of Education
  • Toney Favors, Vice President for Student Enrollment, Engagement, and Success
  • Jeff Hinton, Vice President for Finance and Administration and Chief Financial Officer
  • Venus Lillis, Director of Academic Advising and Student Services, Staff Council Vice-President and President-Elect (incoming)
  • Shuntay McCauley, Student Government Association President

Committee members from the community include:

  • Sonja Yates Hubbard, principal with the Yates Group
  • Cary Patterson, founding partner of Nix Patterson, LLP
  • Lesley-Ledwell Dukelow, president and owner of Ledwell & Sons Enterprise

The executive recruiting firm Academic Search will assist with the search.