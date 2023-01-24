Texas A&M University-Texarkana Presidential Search Committee Named

A 15-member committee has been created to conduct a national search to find a successor to Texas A&M University-Texarkana President Dr. Emily Cutrer.

Cutrer announced in December she would step down this summer.

“Texas A&M University-Texarkana has enjoyed remarkable growth over the past ten years under President Cutrer’s leadership,” said John Sharp, Chancellor of The Texas A&M University System. “Selecting a leader capable of taking this campus to the next level is a critically important task. I am confident this committee of local civic and campus leaders is up to it.”

The search advisory committee is charged with delivering a minimum of three candidates to Chancellor Sharp, who will refer one of them to The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents.

Regent Jay Graham will serve as chairman of the committee and Regent Randy Brooks will serve as a member.

Committee members from the university include:

Brian Matthews, Associate Professor of Management, and Faculty Senate Vice President and President-elect (incoming)

Heather McKnight, Director of Nursing and Associate Professor

Tom Wagy, Professor of History

Kathy Lease, Associate Professor of Education Leadership

Nurul Alam, Professor of Biology

Melba Foster, Instructor of Education

Toney Favors, Vice President for Student Enrollment, Engagement, and Success

Jeff Hinton, Vice President for Finance and Administration and Chief Financial Officer

Venus Lillis, Director of Academic Advising and Student Services, Staff Council Vice-President and President-Elect (incoming)

Shuntay McCauley, Student Government Association President

Committee members from the community include:

Sonja Yates Hubbard, principal with the Yates Group

Cary Patterson, founding partner of Nix Patterson, LLP

Lesley-Ledwell Dukelow, president and owner of Ledwell & Sons Enterprise

The executive recruiting firm Academic Search will assist with the search.