Texas A&M University-Texarkana Presidential Search Committee Named

A 15-member committee has been created to conduct a national search to find a successor to Texas A&M University-Texarkana President Dr. Emily Cutrer.
Cutrer announced in December she would step down this summer.
“Texas A&M University-Texarkana has enjoyed remarkable growth over the past ten years under President Cutrer’s leadership,” said John Sharp, Chancellor of The Texas A&M University System. “Selecting a leader capable of taking this campus to the next level is a critically important task. I am confident this committee of local civic and campus leaders is up to it.”
The search advisory committee is charged with delivering a minimum of three candidates to Chancellor Sharp, who will refer one of them to The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents.
Regent Jay Graham will serve as chairman of the committee and Regent Randy Brooks will serve as a member.
Committee members from the university include:
- Brian Matthews, Associate Professor of Management, and Faculty Senate Vice President and President-elect (incoming)
- Heather McKnight, Director of Nursing and Associate Professor
- Tom Wagy, Professor of History
- Kathy Lease, Associate Professor of Education Leadership
- Nurul Alam, Professor of Biology
- Melba Foster, Instructor of Education
- Toney Favors, Vice President for Student Enrollment, Engagement, and Success
- Jeff Hinton, Vice President for Finance and Administration and Chief Financial Officer
- Venus Lillis, Director of Academic Advising and Student Services, Staff Council Vice-President and President-Elect (incoming)
- Shuntay McCauley, Student Government Association President
Committee members from the community include:
- Sonja Yates Hubbard, principal with the Yates Group
- Cary Patterson, founding partner of Nix Patterson, LLP
- Lesley-Ledwell Dukelow, president and owner of Ledwell & Sons Enterprise
The executive recruiting firm Academic Search will assist with the search.