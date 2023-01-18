Tips on How to Choose the Right Ballroom Dance Shoes

If you’re planning to go ballroom dancing, you may probably wonder why you can’t dance in street footwear. In a simpler manner than all sports, performing to your best potential or avoiding injury requires you to use the right equipment. As such, a suitable dance shoe will enable you to not only move fluidly but also avoid injuring your knees or joints. Here is a guide to help you select your right-fit ballroom shoe.

Open-toe or closed toe

If you are new to the realm of ballroom dance, you’re probably pondering about the distinctiveness when it comes to ballroom shoes. In essence, the difference emanates from the style. For instance, if you are looking for a salsa shoe or footwear for any rhythm dance, the style you need to focus on is open-toed. Conversely, closed-toe shoes are ideal for ballroom dances that range from Waltz, Tango to Foxtrot.

Fit

Contrary to street shoes, dance footwear should fit similarly to a glove. This is essential not only for your safety but also for ease of movement. In this sense, try to make sure that a dance shoe fits you properly and feels snug rather than painful. You also need to remember that ballroom footwear seldom comes with a strap. However, if you need a strap, some models come with a strap. Alternatively, if you get ballroom dance shoes that don’t have one, you can probably consider customizing your footwear to incorporate a matching strap.

Heels

Heel height tends to vary between 0.5’’ to 3’’. However, when it comes to ballroom dancing, ladies normally prefer a heel height of about 2.5’’ while gentlemen tend to go for a heel height of about 1’’. Working concurrently with the balance of the footwear, the heel is pivotal to ensuring your weight is atop the balls of the feet when standing in ballroom footwear, which are all components of ballroom dancing skills. Besides, in case you’re new to dancing, consider selecting a lower and wider heel since walking in a 2.5’’ is different from dancing in one. Subsequently, once you feel comfortable at a heel height of about 1’’, you may consider increasing the height if you wish to.

Style

What you desire to use your ballroom shoe for determines the style. For instance, you may consider going for a neutral skin tone if planning to participate in a ballroom dance competition. Alternatively, you may also consider choosing footwear that matches your gown. Conversely, if you plan to go ballroom dancing for fun, you may probably select any color that you desire. Moreover, if you’re a lady planning to compete in an international ballroom competition, try choosing dance shoes that are closed on the side, whether they have a strap or not. For instance, American Style Smooth can provide you with more flexibility.

Conclusion

Now you know that ballroom dance shoes are specifically tailored for ballroom dancing. As such, if you are looking for your right fight ballroom shoe, the above guide can help you find one.