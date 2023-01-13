Proposed Types of Intermittent Fasting for Different Lifestyles and Goals

As intermittent fasting continues gaining popularity, different approaches have been created to suit different people. That’s what we’ll be talking about in the next few minutes. We’ll also touch on how intermittent fasting works and potential benefits to look forward to.

What Intermittent Fasting is and What It’s Not

Odds are you have a rough idea of what intermittent fasting is. This is a type of fasting regimen where you cycle between periods of eating and fasting. Intermittent fasting differs from an actual diet because it does not restrict what you eat but when you eat.

Intermittent fasting is a lifestyle rather than a diet. It trains the body to understand the difference between hunger and an empty stomach. There is nothing wrong with leaving your stomach empty so long as you’re energized and aren’t hurting yourself. On the other hand, the adverse effects of fueling up when one is already full are well known.

Possible Benefits of Intermittent Fasting

Most people start intermittent fasting for its weight loss benefits. If you can adhere to intermittent fasting do’s and don’ts, you can lose seven to 11 pounds in 10 weeks.

Intermittent fasting promotes weight loss by minimizing mealtimes, thus helping people eat less. Additionally, this fasting technique is known to boost metabolism by up to 14% when done frequently.

Another possible benefit of intermittent fasting is slowing down aging. It decreases cell inflammation, reduces cell damage, and protects cells from oxidation stress. Recent studies also show that intermittent fasting can help reduce the risk of chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and type 2 diabetes. This can help extend lifespans.

Other benefits of intermittent fasting include autophagy, improved heart health, and increased growth hormones.

Types of Intermittent Fasting Plans

There are many types of intermittent fasting approaches. These protocols differ in the length of fasting and non-fasting windows. But all of them focus on mealtimes instead of actual types of meals. Thanks to this variation, getting a plan that perfectly matches your lifestyle and dietary needs is possible.

Here are five popular methods of intermittent methods you need to know:

5:2 IF Plan

The 5:2 diet is what almost everybody is doing today. This intermittent fasting approach involves eating normally for three days, fasting for one day, eating normally for the next two days, and fasting on the seventh day.

In the 5:2 approach, the two fasting days are actually reduced-calorie days. Women are supposed to consume no more than 500 calories per day, while men are allowed 600 calories only.

The most notable scientific fact about the 5:2 diet is the reduction of insulin levels in the blood. Fasting for more than 12 hours enables the body to function optimally. On the other hand, calorie reduction on non-eating days helps the individual break the fasting mentality.

24-Hour IF Method

As the name suggests, this approach involves abstaining from food for 24 hours a day. For instance, if you eat lunch at 1 PM today, your next meal will be tomorrow at 1 PM. You can take water, tea, and other zero-calorie drinks to stay hydrated.

The 24-hour intermittent fasting method is also known as the eat-stop-eat method. The scientific fact behind it is that it makes it practically hard to eat all your daily calories in one sitting.

While it’s easy to follow, the 24-hour IF method has extreme side effects. These include irritability, headaches, constipation, low energy, and fatigue. For this reason, experts recommend doing it only once or twice weekly. The 24-hour intermittent fasting method is not recommended for pregnant moms and diabetes and low-blood pressure patients.

The 12-Hour (12:12) Fasting Method

The 12-hour fast is one of the best intermittent fasting methods for beginners. In this plan, you have a 12-hour eating window followed by a 12-hour fasting period. An example is eating dinner at 7 PM and fasting until breakfast the following morning. The best part about this approach is that you’ll be asleep for almost eight hours of the fast.

The 12-hour intermittent fasting method works by shortening your eating window. Thus, it forces you to lower your calorie intake, which may boost your weight loss goals. Fasting for 10 hours has also been found to cause low insulin levels, which pushes the body into ketosis. Ketosis is a normal metabolic state in which the body uses stored fat as its energy source. This is key to weight loss.

Alternate Day Fasting

Alternate day fasting involves fasting one day and then feasting within a 12-hour window the second day. There are no food or caloric restrictions on your feasting days.

On your fasting days, however, you’re allowed to consume 500 calories or 25% of your normal caloric intake. Your diet during fasting days should contain mainly proteins, vegetables, and healthy fats. You’re also allowed non-caloric drinks and beverages like water, tea, and coffee.

Most people doing strict alternate day fasting opt to have zero calories on their fasting days. But starters may find this overwhelming, considering the fasting period is roughly 36 hours. Studies on alternate day fasting have found that allowing 500 calories when fasting makes the entire approach more sustainable.

The 16:8 Method

The 16:8 is another very popular intermittent fasting method today. In this approach, you fast for 16 hours and only consume food within an eight-hour window.

There are no restrictions on the types of food you can eat during the eight hours of feasting. However, it’s advisable to follow a balanced diet and avoid junk food. Water and other non-calorie beverages are allowed during the fasting period.

Most people find it easier to start with the 12-hour fasting plan before easing into the 16:8 method.

Another way to make this type of fasting easier is by eating between noon and 8 PM. In addition to allowing you a balanced lunch and dinner, you’ll be sleeping for almost eight hours of your fasting period. If you can’t go without breakfast and dinner, you can plan your eating period between 9 AM and 4:30 PM. This time frame allows a late breakfast, a standard lunch, and an early dinner.