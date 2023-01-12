Sen. Cruz Issues Statement Following FAA System Failure

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), incoming Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, today issued the following statement in response to the FAA’s Notice to Air Missions system outage:

“The flying public deserves safety in the sky. The FAA’s inability to keep an important safety system up and running is completely unacceptable and just the latest example of dysfunction within the Department of Transportation. The administration needs to explain to Congress what happened, and Congress should enact reforms in this year’s FAA reauthorization legislation. This incident also highlights why the public needs a competent, proven leader with substantive aviation experience leading the FAA.”