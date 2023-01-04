First Signs of Menopause You Should Know

The first signs of menopause are not always easy to identify. Many women will only experience one or two symptoms, while some may experience a combination. Even though some people might not consider this time in their lives an “exciting” change, it’s essential to know how you can recognize the first signs of menopause so that you are prepared for what is happening in your body.

However, the sad thing is that many women don’t prefer talking about or treating the symptoms. According to the State of Menopause Survey by Bonafide, only 9% of the 1,039 surveyed women have discussed menopause symptoms with their moms.

What’s sadder is that they don’t get treatment for the same. Data shows that 73% of women experiencing menopause symptoms don’t get any treatment for them. The thing is that if not treated, menopause symptoms can get severe and lead to complicated consequences. Hence, it is best to know the signs and get them treated through home remedies or medication.

Here are some common symptoms you may experience:

Your Periods Become Irregular

It’s easy to confuse irregular periods with the first signs of menopause. Menopause is the time in a woman’s life when she stops having periods altogether, which can happen anywhere between the ages of 45 and 55.

But periods become irregular even before you reach menopause. This usually happens for two reasons, your ovaries produce less estrogen, or another condition like thyroid disease or polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is causing them not to work correctly.

Regardless, you should get a checkup as soon as you experience frequent irregular periods. This is vital because there can be many underlying problems with the condition. Medical issues that can lead to irregular periods include the following:

Stress

Hormonal contraception

Endometriosis

Pelvic inflammatory diseases

Fibroids

Adenomyosis, etc.

You Experience Hot Flashes

Hot flashes, or night sweats as they’re called, are common symptoms of menopause. They usually occur when you’re at rest and can be triggered by stress, physical activity, or even weather changes. Hot flashes last anywhere from five to 20 minutes and are not harmful.

The good news is that there are many ways to treat hot flashes. Some women get relief with lifestyle changes like exercise or meditation. Others find comfort in taking medication. You can also take supplements for such menopause symptoms.

Breast health supplements having iodine have proven helpful in relieving symptoms like hot flashes, breast soreness, and breast pain. Taking supplements for menopause symptoms can not only alleviate the hot flashes and breast soreness but also don’t have any side effects like pharmaceutical treatment options.

Loss of Breast Fullness

The first signs of menopause are often directly related to hormonal changes. As a woman’s body stops producing certain hormones and estrogen levels start to decline, she may notice some physical changes in her breasts.

Breast size may decrease, or breasts may become less dense and softer than they used to be. A woman’s breast shape will also change. The breast tissue may move closer together instead of sticking out from the chest wall as it did before menopause began.

These changes are all normal, especially since other factors such as pregnancy, weight gain or loss, breastfeeding, and hormone therapy can also cause changes in a woman’s breasts over time.

Changes in breast size can lead to other medical problems. For instance, weight gain and increased breast size after menopause can be risk factors for compromised physical breast health. According to a study published on the NCBI website, women with larger breasts can experience upper back pain. The study reveals that an increase of one size in breasts can increase the chances of upper back pain by 13%.

You Feel Tired or Have Trouble Sleeping

There’s no doubt that menopause can be challenging. But one of the most common and complex symptoms to cope with is insomnia. Menopause symptoms like hot flashes and stress can lead to poor sleep during pre, peri, and post-menopause. Talking only of the early signs, sleep disturbance can vary from 16% to 45% before menopause.

If you’re having trouble sleeping, it’s important to remember that this is a normal part of the menopause process. Your body will begin to shut down some functions as it prepares for menopause, including your production of melatonin, a hormone that promotes sleepiness at night. This can make it more difficult to fall asleep at night and stay asleep through the night.

The key is finding ways to manage your symptoms, so they don’t interfere with getting enough rest. You may want to try the following:

Avoiding caffeine after 2 pm

Establishing routines for going to bed at the same time each day

Turning off electronics an hour before bedtime

Having sex regularly

You Have Mood Swings

Mood swings are common during menopause. But if you’re experiencing severe mood swings affecting your everyday life or making it difficult to get through the day, it’s essential to talk to your doctor. They can help you determine what kind of treatment is best for you.

If you suspect something else is happening besides menopause, other disorders can cause similar symptoms, depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia. To know if you have mood swings, ask these questions to yourself:

Do I have trouble concentrating?

Do I have difficulty sleeping?

Have I lost enjoyment in things I once enjoyed? Or do I feel numb inside?

You Have Vaginal Changes and Sexual Problems

As you approach menopause, some women experience vaginal dryness and painful intercourse. The cause of these problems is a drop in estrogen levels. This can be particularly troublesome for women who had frequent sex before menopause.

Other symptoms of menopause include loss of libido and discomfort during sex. However, these are not typical signs of the transition to menopause.

Conclusion

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, you must be aware of them and consider speaking with your doctor. They may not be signs of only menopause, but they can be early warning signs of something wrong. For instance, menopause transition can cause cardiovascular and vascular health problems. Hence, it is best to get a checkup and see if your menopause transition indicates any underlying issues.

It’s also helpful to know that many women do not experience all or even most of these symptoms. Please contact your doctor today if you have any concerns or questions about your health and well-being.