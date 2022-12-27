January 2023 Calendar Events

What: Family Fun! Pick Your Favorite Puppy

When: January 1, 2023

Start: Sunday 1:30 – 3:00 pm

Where: 2020 S Fry Rd, Suite E, Katy Tx

Description: Paint your favorite puppy, 16×20 canvas, $25; framed 16×20 canvas, $38; 16×20 wood plank board, $38. Under 18 welcome. We do not allow drop offs. Painters under the age of 6 must be assisted by an adult.

More information: katy@paintingwithatwist.com

What: Katy Cruizers Club Meeting and Dinner

When: Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

Start: 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Where: Midway BBQ, 6025 Hwy Blvd, Katy TX

Description: Katy Cruizers is a values-base antique car club that prides itself in being one of the most active car clubs in the west Houston area. We are an active regional chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America. Please join us for the first regular meeting of the new year. Be sure to mention the club and Midway extends a discount meal.

More Information: katycruizers.aaca.com

What: The Katy Pie Run

When: Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023

Start: 7:30 am – 12:00 pm

Where: The Fellowship, 22765 Westheimer, Katy TX

Description: 10K, 5K, 3K runs. Proceeds benefit PTSD Foundation of America and Houston’s own Camp Hope. Pie tastings every 1K on the courses; a huge brunch and pie buffet after your race. Participation medals for each participant.

More Information: Katypierun.com

What: Garages and Gearheads

When: Sunday, Jan 22, 2023

Start: 9:00 – 11:00 am

Where: Garages of Texas, 1435 FM 1463, Katy, TX

Description: Garages of Texas offers state-of-the art facilities for your vehicle and your passion. Join us and design your motor vehicle man-cave.

More Information: 866-716-2803, garagesoftexas.com

What: Networking Breakfast, Katy Christian Chamber of Commerce

When: Friday, Jan. 21, 2023

Start: 7:00 am – 8:30 am

Description:

Katy Christian Chamber of Commerce is the place where Christian businesses meet. Our Networking Breakfasts are always held on the 3rd Friday of the month. This group is all about commerce and faith.

More Information: 281-560-3898

What: Farmers Market at LaCenterra

When: Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023

Start: 10:30 am – 1:30 pm

Where: La Centerra at Cinco Ranch, 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Katy TX

Description: Local vendors and artisans selling honey, cheese, fresh eggs, seasonal vegetables and much more.

More information: 281-395-5533

What: Katy NetWorth Business Network Monthly Mixer

When: Thursday Jan. 19, 2023

Start: 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Where: Baker St. Pub and Grill, 23502 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Suite A150, Katy TX

Description: Open to Public Professionals: We are looking for Community Leaders, Local Business Owners

More information: 832-646-2886

What: Songbirds Singing Group

When: Monday, Jan. 2, 6 2023

Start: 5:00 – 6:00 pm

Where: Katy Fussell Senior Citizen Center, 5370 E. Fifth St, Katy TX

Description: No musical talent is required to sing along with our Songbirds group!

More information: www.cityofkaty.com

What: First Day Hikes

When: New Year’s Day

Start: Sunrise – till Dark

Where: Galveston Island State Park

Brazos Bend State Park

Huntsville State Park

Bastrop State Park

Description: First Day Hikes is a nation-wide program to encourage hiking on New Year’s Day. Begin 2023 with a sunrise walk on the beach at Galveston Island State Park; join in the annual First Day Hike at Brazos Bend State Park, Huntsville State Park, and Bastrop State Park.

More information: tpwd.texas.gov/calendar/first-day-hikes

What: Southeast Branch TX-APWA Monthly Meeting

When: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

Start: 11:30 am – 1:00 pm

Where: Katy Civic Center, 910 Ave. C, Katy TX

Description: Please join us for the January General Membership Meeting at the City of Katy. APWA is a not-for-profit, international educational and professional association of public individuals dedicated to providing high quality public works goods and services.

More information: texas.apwa.net