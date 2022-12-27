January 2023 Calendar Events

What: Family Fun! Pick Your Favorite Puppy
When: January 1, 2023
Start: Sunday 1:30 – 3:00 pm
Where: 2020 S Fry Rd, Suite E, Katy Tx
Description: Paint your favorite puppy, 16×20 canvas, $25; framed 16×20 canvas, $38; 16×20 wood plank board, $38. Under 18 welcome. We do not allow drop offs. Painters under the age of 6 must be assisted by an adult.
More information: katy@paintingwithatwist.com
What: Katy Cruizers Club Meeting and Dinner
When: Monday, Jan. 9, 2023
Start: 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Where: Midway BBQ, 6025 Hwy Blvd, Katy TX
Description: Katy Cruizers is a values-base antique car club that prides itself in being one of the most active car clubs in the west Houston area. We are an active regional chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America. Please join us for the first regular meeting of the new year. Be sure to mention the club and Midway extends a discount meal.
More Information: katycruizers.aaca.com
What: The Katy Pie Run
When: Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023
Start: 7:30 am – 12:00 pm
Where: The Fellowship, 22765 Westheimer, Katy TX
Description: 10K, 5K, 3K runs. Proceeds benefit PTSD Foundation of America and Houston’s own Camp Hope. Pie tastings every 1K on the courses; a huge brunch and pie buffet after your race. Participation medals for each participant.
More Information: Katypierun.com
What: Garages and Gearheads
When: Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
Start: 9:00 – 11:00 am
Where: Garages of Texas, 1435 FM 1463, Katy, TX
Description: Garages of Texas offers state-of-the art facilities for your vehicle and your passion. Join us and design your motor vehicle man-cave.
More Information: 866-716-2803, garagesoftexas.com
What: Networking Breakfast, Katy Christian Chamber of Commerce
When: Friday, Jan. 21, 2023
Start: 7:00 am – 8:30 am
Description:
Katy Christian Chamber of Commerce is the place where Christian businesses meet. Our Networking Breakfasts are always held on the 3rd Friday of the month. This group is all about commerce and faith.
More Information: 281-560-3898
What: Farmers Market at LaCenterra
When: Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023
Start: 10:30 am – 1:30 pm
Where: La Centerra at Cinco Ranch, 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Katy TX
Description: Local vendors and artisans selling honey, cheese, fresh eggs, seasonal vegetables and much more.
More information: 281-395-5533
What: Katy NetWorth Business Network Monthly Mixer
When: Thursday Jan. 19, 2023
Start: 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Where: Baker St. Pub and Grill, 23502 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Suite A150, Katy TX
Description: Open to Public Professionals: We are looking for Community Leaders, Local Business Owners
More information: 832-646-2886
What: Songbirds Singing Group
When: Monday, Jan. 2, 6 2023
Start: 5:00 – 6:00 pm
Where: Katy Fussell Senior Citizen Center, 5370 E. Fifth St, Katy TX
Description: No musical talent is required to sing along with our Songbirds group!
More information: www.cityofkaty.com
What: First Day Hikes
When: New Year’s Day
Start: Sunrise – till Dark
Where: Galveston Island State Park
Brazos Bend State Park
Huntsville State Park
Bastrop State Park
Description: First Day Hikes is a nation-wide program to encourage hiking on New Year’s Day. Begin 2023 with a sunrise walk on the beach at Galveston Island State Park; join in the annual First Day Hike at Brazos Bend State Park, Huntsville State Park, and Bastrop State Park.
More information: tpwd.texas.gov/calendar/first-day-hikes
What: Southeast Branch TX-APWA Monthly Meeting
When: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023
Start: 11:30 am – 1:00 pm
Where: Katy Civic Center, 910 Ave. C, Katy TX
Description: Please join us for the January General Membership Meeting at the City of Katy. APWA is a not-for-profit, international educational and professional association of public individuals dedicated to providing high quality public works goods and services.
More information: texas.apwa.net