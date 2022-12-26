Innovative ways to make money from photography

Many people dream of making money from photos, but not everyone achieves their goals. Maybe you’re just stuck on one or two ideas that you don’t like, and you haven’t considered or put aside the others. You will be surprised to find out that there are so many interesting ways to make photography not just a hobby, but a full-fledged profession! Of course, it’s going to take some time, and besides, don’t forget about the theoretical side of the question, you should always evolve and move forward! For example, you can read about the best hair color-changing apps on Skylum’s blog and later put your knowledge into practice. So, we would like to tell you about the most interesting ways of earning money from photos!

SMM shooting

Today everyone has pages and accounts on social networks, where you constantly need to generate some kind of content. And it has to be more unique than the others, otherwise, it simply won’t get noticed. Photos in social networks are needed for so many tasks. Here are a few examples:

For page design, beautiful and unusual covers, avatars, screensavers, and all sorts of widgets and highlights are needed.

For content – photos for posts, articles, polls, and stories.

For promotional posts – promo photos, carousel photos, photos for text, and graphic blocks.

There are many formats of work in social networks. As for the investment, it all depends on the needs of the customer and the type of shooting. It is more convenient and easier if you need to shoot some small items. Then next to the workplace you will be equipped with a place to shoot with the right lighting or buy a light box and photophones.

Organization of photo tours

This type of income is the organization of tours, oriented to novice photographers. Usually, they are led by professionals, and the program includes staying in the most beautiful places for shooting. Emphasis can be placed on trying to catch some natural phenomenon (e.g. northern lights), on some type of photography (landscape shooting, astrophotography), on finding subjects to develop artistic potential, or on practicing images on specific assignments.

Photobooks selling

A photo book is a selection of photos printed using the same technology as the illustrations in ordinary books. The photos are printed on heavy-coated paper as individual full-color images using modern polygraphic equipment. As a result, the client receives a stylish and high-quality product, designed either as individual photographs or in the form of collages.

Photobook creators today often offer to make books based on the client’s social media posts (so-called “instabooks”). This is a very profitable way of earning money, but its disadvantage is that you will initially need a large investment.

Shooting sports events

Not every photographer can shoot sports events. Frames should not only reportage and cover all the key moments of the action, but also be bright, dynamic, spectacular, and not too hackneyed. And, of course, in such a shooting the photographer has no way to check the quality of the picture taken, otherwise, you could miss some other important moments. A moment is a capacious word for a sports photo, you should be extremely attentive all the time and not be distracted by anything.

If you want to build a career as a sports photographer, remember that this is quite a narrow community. It requires professionals whose work is highly paid. But if you are interested in this variant, it is definitely worth a try!

Photo support in tours

The organizers of tours also need high-quality photos. In practice, the terms of cooperation with photographers may be different. For example, if it’s just a “man with a DSLR,” he can be taken on tour not on the terms of payment, but in exchange for free food and accommodation. In other cases, labor is paid on a piecework basis for each specific trip, hour, or day of work.

In any case, such a photographer needs to acquire connections with the organizers. Often former clients of the tours, who have already impressed the group with their photographic reports, are brought in to help. In the future, such a person may be called to help, for example, when expanding the geography of trips, when new high-quality photo content for social networks and travel agency websites is required.

Advertising Photoshoot

In an advertising photo session, it is difficult to define any clear standard of necessary knowledge or skills or any exact list of things you might need for work. In any case, this area will not suit beginners with a budget camera who are not ready to take all kinds of non-standard shots.

For advertising photo shoots only professional photographers are usually invited, there are certain selection criteria:

a rich resume;

experience in conducting similar photo shoots;

positive feedback from past clients;

a set of professional equipment, usually with several cameras at a time.

Since the orders are always different you will need knowledge of both studio and street photography.

Print photo pictures

It is a photo that has been processed in an image editing program and then printed on canvas. The high-quality prints and the structure of the material make them look like real paintings. In addition to color correction, there are filters, imitations of strokes as in painting, and all sorts of effects. You can find more information on Skylum’s blog.

One more variant is making collages or posters. One of the trends is turning the model into a popular movie or cartoon character. Also, you can combine the services of creating photo pictures with shooting to order. In this case, you will also be the author of the photo, which means you can guarantee its quality.

As you can see, there are a lot of interesting opportunities to make money and develop your creative potential. Look for the way that suits you and everything will definitely work out for you!