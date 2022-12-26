Cornyn Bill to Authorize Coastal Spine Project Signed Into Law

Authorizes Construction of Coastal Spine Project for Texas, Critical for Hurricane Mitigation

WASHINGTON –U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) released the following statement after his Texas Coastal Spine Authorization Act, which authorizes the construction of a large-scale coastal storm risk management and coastal barrier protection system known as the Coastal Spine, was signed into law:

“The Coastal Spine will provide the critical infrastructure needed to protect our coastal communities and the industries that fuel our state and national economy,” said Sen. Cornyn. “After many years of hard work, I am glad to see that this project has been authorized so that the next steps can be taken to ensure the Texas Gulf Coast is prepared to weather future hurricane seasons.”

Background:

This bill authorizes the construction of the coastal barrier protection system known as the Coastal Spine, a large-scale coastal storm risk management and ecosystem restoration project that will help protect Texas’s coast from storm damage. Sen. Cornyn introduced the legislation earlier this year with Sen. Cruz and Representative Randy Weber (TX-14), which was included in this year’s National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Last year, Sen. Cornyn praised the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Chief’s Report signing of the Coastal Texas Study making the project eligible to be authorized by Congress in the Water Resources and Development Act (WRDA). In Congress, Sen. Cornyn secured full funding in the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 to ensure the completion of the study. Previously, Sen. Cornyn introduced legislation to accelerate the study and worked to obtain a critical exemption from statutory costs and time limitations. Last fall, Sen. Cornyn penned an op-ed discussing current coastal Texas projects and the steps to authorize and fund them.

