Texas A&M University-San Antonio Presidential Search Committee Named

A 17-member committee has been created to conduct a national search to find a successor to Texas A&M University-San Antonio President Dr. Cynthia Teniente-Matson.

Matson will step down in January after accepting the position of president at San José State University. The Texas A&M University System Regents have named Dr. Linda Schott as interim president.

“Texas A&M University-San Antonio is the fastest growing university in the A&M System,” said John Sharp, Chancellor of The Texas A&M University System. “Selecting a leader capable of taking this campus to the next level is a critically important task. I am confident this committee of local campus leaders and civic icons is up to the task.”

The search advisory committee is charged with delivering a minimum of three candidates to Chancellor Sharp, who will refer one of them to The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents. Regent Mike Hernandez will serve as chairman of the committee and Regent Jay Graham will serve as a member.

Committee members from the university are:

Philis Barragan-Goetz , Assistant Professor, Department of Communication, History, and Philosophy

Mary Kay Cooper, Director of Alumni Affairs and Staff Council President

Walter Den, Professor, Department of Mathematical, Physical, & Engineering Sciences

Berenice de la Cruz, Assistant Professor, Department of Counseling, Health, and Kinesiology

Megan Wise De Valdez, Associate Professor, Department of Life Sciences

Jacob Goldstein, TAMU-SA Junior in Computer Information Systems and Student Government Association President

Jessica Loudermilk, Chief of Staff

Leonard Love, Associate Professor, Department of Management and Marketing, and Faculty Senate President

Vanessa Quiroga, Executive Director of Community Partnerships & Campus Visit Experience

Adrianna Santos, Associate Professor, Department of Language, Literature, and Arts

, Associate Professor, Department of Language, Literature, and Arts Darnell Smith, Director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreational Sports

Committee members from the community are: