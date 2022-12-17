Texas A&M University-San Antonio Presidential Search Committee Named

A 17-member committee has been created to conduct a national search to find a successor to Texas A&M University-San Antonio President Dr. Cynthia Teniente-Matson.
Matson will step down in January after accepting the position of president at San José State University. The Texas A&M University System Regents have named Dr. Linda Schott as interim president.
“Texas A&M University-San Antonio is the fastest growing university in the A&M System,” said John Sharp, Chancellor of The Texas A&M University System. “Selecting a leader capable of taking this campus to the next level is a critically important task. I am confident this committee of local campus leaders and civic icons is up to the task.”
The search advisory committee is charged with delivering a minimum of three candidates to Chancellor Sharp, who will refer one of them to The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents. Regent Mike Hernandez will serve as chairman of the committee and Regent Jay Graham will serve as a member.
Committee members from the university are:
- Philis Barragan-Goetz, Assistant Professor, Department of Communication, History, and Philosophy
- Mary Kay Cooper, Director of Alumni Affairs and Staff Council President
- Walter Den, Professor, Department of Mathematical, Physical, & Engineering Sciences
- Berenice de la Cruz, Assistant Professor, Department of Counseling, Health, and Kinesiology
- Megan Wise De Valdez, Associate Professor, Department of Life Sciences
- Jacob Goldstein, TAMU-SA Junior in Computer Information Systems and Student Government Association President
- Jessica Loudermilk, Chief of Staff
- Leonard Love, Associate Professor, Department of Management and Marketing, and Faculty Senate President
- Vanessa Quiroga, Executive Director of Community Partnerships & Campus Visit Experience;
- Adrianna Santos, Associate Professor, Department of Language, Literature, and Arts
- Darnell Smith, Director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreational Sports
Committee members from the community are:
- Jim Adams, Retired Telecommunications Executive
- Henry Cisneros, Former Mayor of San Antonio
- Jane H. Macon, Partner at Bracewell Law Firm
- Nelson Wolff, Bexar County Judge