Ecdysteroids: What They Are & the Benefits

Ecdysteroids are a very well-liked supplement by bodybuilders and others who work out regularly. Given that it is a natural component, it may potentially boost lean muscle mass more than steroids, which seems quite intriguing.

Ecdysteroids, a class of hormones that constitute the androgens of insects, may be advantageous or stimulate muscle building when taken by humans since they are linked to moulting and reproduction. Ecdysteroids should not be consumed, and there are few effective human therapies.

Ecdysteroids are a vitamin worth learning about, though. Recent research has shown the advantages of this substance and how it may become the dietary supplement industry’s next big thing. In this article, let’s learn more about ecdysteroids.

What are Ecdysteroids?

Ecdysteroids are a class of compounds that are polyhydroxylated ketosteroids with different tails and have structural resemblances to androgens. Their name (ecdy-) derives from the insect moulting method named ecdysis, and they have been widely studied as growth stimulants for plants and insects.

Ecdysone, Ecdysterone, Turkesterone, and 20-hydroxyecdysone are all common ecdysteroids. Ecdysteroids are a kind of medication. Although the intensity and effects of each ecdysteroid vary somewhat, they all have the same fundamental properties and are the most often studied of the four. Turkesterone appears to be the most anabolic chemical.

Orally administered, they have distinct biochemical effects on animals and, according to some research, “behave putatively comparable to anabolic steroids without androgenic influence.” Because they lack androgenicity, their safety profiles are far superior to anabolic androgenic medications.

They also seem to have several side effects that are thought to be advantageous. Ecdysteroids help the liver and intestines by speeding up protein synthesis, and they may also protect brain tissue from damage. They can also reduce cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

A wide range of animal models that show faster growth rates with ecdysteroid use is also available, along with positive findings on in vitro studies on human muscle fibres. However, there are currently very few human trials that are accessible.

What is Turkesterone?

Ecdysteroids are a specific class of steroid hormones produced by plants, insects, and typical marine life.

Turkesterone (Ajuga Turkestanica) is a plant extract classified as an ecdysteroid by medical professionals. It has characteristics and a chemical structure similar to testosterone, but it has a far more comprehensive range of mechanisms.

Turkesterone may have demonstrated its anabolic properties in animals; however, consuming it by humans carries some danger.

Testosterone increases anabolism by increasing blood androgen levels, whereas testosterone activates the estrogen receptor beta. The ecdysteroids also boost protein synthesis and block hormones like myostatin and cortisol that inhibit muscle development.

Unlike anabolic steroids, turkesterone does not interact with androgen receptors or adversely affects the hypothalamic-pituitary-testicular axis. As a result, it has a far reduced propensity to cause adverse effects than synthetic steroid hormones. Naturally, this increases its potential for fitness fanatics hoping to put on muscle or achieve new athletic heights.

What are the Benefits of Ecdysteroids

What are the advantages of this supplement, and how can you use them to accomplish your goals?

We examined the facts and research and arrived at the critical advantages listed below. I believe the results and potential of this product will wow you all.

Increases in Protein Synthesis

Research on phytoecdysteroids’ impact revealed a 20% increase in protein synthesis. This study also showed increased rat grip strength, suggesting that ecdysteroids can aid in building muscle.

The PI3K pathway is stimulated to produce protein synthesis.

In the process of developing muscle, protein synthesis is crucial. A greater protein synthesis rate can result in quicker muscle recovery and increased muscle hypertrophy.

A study revealed that participants who used ecdysterone for ten weeks increased their lean muscle mass by 2 kg.

Increases in Muscles

Ecdysterone has been shown in studies to improve performance to boost strength significantly.

During the study’s ten weeks, the 46 individuals either took an ecdysterone supplement or a placebo. Without experiencing any adverse side effects, the group that took the ecdysteroids showed a substantial rise in a 1-rep bench press.

Additionally, the group ups their squat by 19,4%, moving from 100 to 120 pounds.

Another study previously demonstrated rats’ enormous gain in grip strength.

We may conclude that using this supplement will make you stronger and speed up the process of gaining muscle growth.

Higher Anabolic Effect

Ecdysterone has a more significant anabolic impact than SARMs, Dianabol, and Dienedione, according to a study on the anabolic potency of the hormone. Given that each of those substances is helpful for muscle growth, this is pretty absurd.

The figure below demonstrates the variation in fibre size in rats.

This legal steroid’s greater anabolic efficacy than some of the most well-known AAS speaks volumes about this supplement’s potential.

A 1988 research comparing the effects of Dianabol and Ecdysteroids on physical stamina revealed that Ecdysterone had a more noticeable impact.

How Do You Use Ecdysteroids?

Most trials used daily doses ranging from 50 to 500 mg over 3 to 12 weeks.

The researchers discovered that higher doses of the active chemicals produced more significant outcomes in terms of growth and strength.

Even 12 mg of ecdysterone per day can be beneficial. In the study involving human testing, a generic supplement containing 100mg of ecdysteroid per capsule was employed.

They took two capsules a day. However, the number of active components was just 6mg. Even at that dose, the participants still put on 1.5kg of lean muscle mass.

If you choose to utilize ecdysterone, we suggest beginning with 500 mg daily for four weeks.

Final Thoughts

Ecdysterone is a supplement that has a great deal of potential to rank among the top muscle-building products available today.

It has a strong anabolic potential, and some studies have even found that it can boost human muscular growth and strength. More human experiments, nevertheless, are required to support these assertions.

Researchers have also shown that it has no adverse effects, making it a far better alternative to anabolic steroids or SARMs. Both have adverse side effects.