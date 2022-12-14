5 Best Low-Calorie Cocktails for Winter

As the weather gets colder, many of us are looking for ways to enjoy ourselves without sabotaging our weight and appearance. Calorie reduction is where low-calorie cocktails come in.

Cocktails do not only have to be high-calorie, sugary drinks; they can be low-calorie cocktail with more flavor! These drinks can also be healthier and better for our bodies than traditional ones.

Here are five options to keep you feeling festive this winter without derailing your diet. Cheers!

The Spicy Paloma

The Spicy Paloma is a bold, tangy mix of traditional Mexican flavors that will jazz up any night. Originating from the Jalisco region of Mexico, this tequila-based cocktail combines punch with tequila, grapefruit juice, lime juice, and a hint of spicy chili powder for sweetness.

A spicy Paloma is perfect for parties or nights in with friends. Enjoy this unique beverage while basking in the warmth created by its complex taste, and savor its unique flavor profile. They pair well with salty appetizers and sweet desserts alike.

The Spicy Paloma does not contain too many calories – only about 160 per serving.

The Skinny Margarita

This low-calorie version of the classic margarita uses all the same flavors, but fewer added sugars and more health benefits. With only 94 calories per serving, this drink is perfect for those looking to watch their waistline without sacrificing taste.

The Skinny Margarita is a healthier alternative to the traditional version, using agave nectar, lime juice, and tequila. For an extra kick, add some spicy powder or jalapeño-infused tequila. The perfect combination of sweet and sour make this craft cocktail a delicious way to enjoy the flavors of Mexico without guilt.

The Gin and Tonic

Gin and tonics are simple, low-calorie classic drinks perfect for any occasion. The drink only uses gin and tonic water; this easy-to-make drink only contains around 150 calories with every serving. You can easily add in some fresh lime juice or cucumber slices for an extra flavor boost.

This drink is perfect for those looking for a low-calorie alternative but still want a bit of flavor. A gin and tonic can help you relax after a long day.

Gin and tonics have several health benefits – including reduced stress and improved digestion.

The Vodka Club Soda

Vodka soda is another simple, refreshing cocktail that’s low in calories and easy to make. For a more flavorful experience, you can add a squeeze of fresh lime or some muddled fruit. All you need is vodka and soda water.

This drink is perfect for those who want something light but still flavorful. With only about 100 calories in each serving, it’s an ideal choice for those who want to indulge but still maintain their health goals.

The Vodka Soda also pairs well with various foods, making it great for any occasion.

The Moscow Mule

Last but certainly not least is the Moscow Mule. This twist on the traditional vodka and soda uses ginger beer instead of soda water and lime juice for added flavor. The spicy, sweet, and sour flavors create a unique drink that will tantalize your taste buds.

This delicious beverage is also low in calories, containing only about 110 per serving. Also, it has the bonus of being rich in vitamin C and antioxidants – making it a healthier alternative to other cocktails.

Yes, drinking cocktails don’t have to be unhealthy. Many delicious low-calorie options are available that are much better for our bodies than the regular versions. So, this winter season, why not try one of these tasty alternatives and make it a night to remember?

Whether you’re looking for a light and refreshing option or something with a bit more flavor, these drinks will give you the best of both worlds without increasing your waistline.