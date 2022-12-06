TMS Therapy is gaining popularity for healing depression–Know the benefits

Today, the Anxiety and Depression Association of America considers that the leading reason for disability in individuals under 44 is depression. Almost 16.1 million Americans are struggling with depression. Medication, talk therapy, and lifestyle modification are the three crucial aspects of depression treatment. However, the healing options aren’t limited to these only.

TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) is yet another choice that can treat depression. This article will delve into the advantages so that you can make an informed choice.

Understanding TMS therapy

TMS therapy is non-invasive and can harness a pulsed magnetic field’s capacity for stimulating certain brain regions. The treatment will target specific parts of the brain that can regulate mood. TMC therapy gets governed into several series, mostly in about 20 and 30 sessions. And that can equate to as many as five treatments every week for almost a month and a half. And at the time of the session, a magnetic coil gets placed against the patient’s head that can make you hear a minimal tapping sound.

Why do you need to opt-in for the TMS treatment for your depression?

The patient doesn’t need the application of anesthesia for this therapy. A few of the essential advantages are:

The minimized side effects category of antidepressants usually indicates a massive medication group comprising selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors and serotonin and noradrenaline reuptake inhibitors. Every person doesn’t respond in one uniform way to antidepressants. And some people are sensitive to it and can witness a few side effects. The most common ones are dry mouth, nausea, insomnia, headaches, low libido, and dizziness.

People who aren’t content with the side effects of the medicine can opt-in for TMS therapy and get the benefits. Some people don’t witness any sensations other than a mild headache. These are temporary and can get erased shortly after the treatment.

It doesn’t come in the way of your capacity to drive

One of the best benefits of TMS therapy is that it will not restrict your driving ability. There are specific medications that can lead to drowsiness and fatigue, which can affect driving to a considerable extent. A few treatments comprise ketamine therapy, where a family member or a friend should go back home post an infusion.

The therapy is effective

The TMS is an efficient treatment that you can use for depression. Based on the latest research, this therapy is an efficient treatment, especially for those resistant to any treatment for depression. And for the ones that get the TMS treatment, about 60% of the patients have reported not finding relief by opting in for conventional therapies, such as antidepressant medication. Finally, you must ensure that you get in touch with the correct Depression Psychiatrist to execute this therapy. Let a professional medical practitioner check you out.

TMS is highly effective, and it can stimulate the person’s prefrontal cortex, which is that area of the brain that is primarily underactive.