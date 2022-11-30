Experiencing Low Testosterone? Here are Science-Backed Ways to Help Boost Your Testosterone

There are many health and lifestyle complications associated with low testosterone. Most people often end up in stress when they experience symptoms like infertility, low libido, and reduced muscle strength without really knowing the cause of the problem. Such symptoms are often associated with low testosterone.

Testosterone is the main hormone in the male sex hormone found produced in the testicles and other parts of the body. With the study done, testosterone is found in males and small amounts in females. It’s often responsible for significant functions such man’s sexual development, such as the growth of the testes and sperm.

Additionally, it is responsible for male traits such as facial hair growth and muscle mass growth. When you have low testosterone, most of these functions are affected and can lead to weight gain. This article will explore science-based ways to help boost your testosterone and when to see a doctor.

How to Increase Testosterone Naturally

Get Sufficient Sleep

Lack of sleep can adversely affect the level of hormones and hormones that your body produces, and that includes testosterone. Men who don’t get enough sleep are often the most affected by low testosterone. Anything that negatively affects your sleep, such as sleep apnea, stress, or work shift, can greatly affect your testosterone level. When you have low testosterone, it’s crucial to consider sleeping for at least eight hours and exercising good sleeping hygiene. If you are having problems with your sleep, such as sleep apnea and snoring, you can consider consulting with your physician to give you CPA, a device that helps you breathe and sleep better. Additionally, sleeping is crucial for reenergizing your body which helps in weight loss.

Lose Weight

When you have low testosterone, you tend to increase weight. However, when you lose weight, it’s essentially the fat cells that convert the testosterone into estrogen. As you lose weight, the conversion is prevented, and the testosterone levels are increased naturally. It’s important to note that not all men who are overweight have low testosterone. When planning to lose weight, always consult with your healthcare provider to help make the plan for you.

Be Keen with Your Diet

The diet you eat can affect the level of testosterone levels in your body. Research has indicated that eating a well-balanced meal is essential to help maintain the testosterone level and boost overall health. Low testosterone is often associated with obesity and can lead to various inflammatory conditions and sometimes neurological function impairment. The best meal should balance proteins, fats, and carbohydrates. When you intake a balanced diet, it will help take in keeping the hormones balanced in your body and help promote your overall health.

Exercise

Exercise has been associated with many benefits, such as losing weight. The study has shown that men and women who lift free weights or use a machine have greater testosterone levels, often referred to as free testosterone. When training, high-intensity interval training and walking can increase your testosterone levels.

Reduce Stress

Stress can lead to many health complications, such as elevating the hormone cortisol, which is responsible for managing various processes. The hormone cortisol is responsible for managing immune response and metabolism. When it’s negatively affected, it can contribute to erratic changes in testosterone levels in the male. Stress has been associated with aggression, rumination, and emotion inhibition. You must talk to your doctor or go for therapy to help you reduce stress.

Intake of More Vitamin D and Zinc

When you have low testosterone, consider taking vitamin D supplementation as they have shown to help boost testosterone levels. You should get at least 600 IUS (international units) o vitamin D. Additionally consider taking 11 milligrams of zinc, as it’s another mineral that helps boost testosterone. Another option to get vitamin D and zinc minerals are taking meals such as milk, poultry, shellfish, and whole grains.

Low Testosterone Medications to Try When Natural Remedies Aren’t Working

Depending on the lifestyle and demands, such as a shift in work, it can sometimes take work to use these natural ways to boost your testosterone levels. That is why it’s essential to consider undergoing TRT. The testosterone replacement method is an excellent method to boost your testosterone levels and is available in pellets placed under the skin, injected into the muscle, or taken orally. However, it’s essential to consult your doctor to recommend the best method.

When to See a Doctor

If you are experiencing the symptoms of low testosterone, it’s crucial to consult with your doctor. Your healthcare provider will take your medical history, and if it points to low testosterone, they can order a blood test for a definitive diagnosis.

Wrapping Up!

The above are natural ways that you can use to boost your testosterone. Always ensure you sleep well and eat a healthy diet. Before taking any supplements or medication, always consult your doctor, who will examine and conduct some tests to be sure that it’s low testosterone.