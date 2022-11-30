5 Reasons to Buy Organic Baby Products

One of the most important reasons for choosing organic products, especially for infants, is health. The baby’s immune system is not yet fully developed and cannot protect the body from harmful substances.

What Does the Organic Label Mean?

It means the entire production process is controlled, from the farmer through the material processing to the place where the product is packaged. The organic label means no artificial substances are added to the product, such as flavors, dyes, antioxidants, etc.

When we buy products from organic farms, we care for nature because we support farmers who care about our environment. Crops and organic farms must be located in a clean area, which allows for the exclusion or reduction of industrial and highway pollution. Organic products, apart from chemical compounds, cannot contain genetically modified organisms, nor are they added to animal feed. Fertilizers used for their cultivation are natural and cannot contain harmful pesticides.

Reasons to Buy Organic Products for Your Baby

Here are five reasons why you should give your baby organic foods.

They Help Your Baby Stay Healthy

Many studies have been carried out proving, for example, that pesticides consumed for years, even in small amounts, are more dangerous than those eaten briefly in larger doses. Virtually all toxicologists agree that they can cause developmental disorders, lower immunity, birth defects, abnormal metabolism, neurological changes, cancer, and fertility problems. By choosing organic European baby formulas and other organic products, you can be assured of significantly reducing such risks in your baby.

Organic Products Help Boost Immunity

Organic products improve the intestinal microbiota, the importance of which in the context of health is still underestimated. Proper microflora means a stronger immune system, and prevention of cancer, diabetes, obesity, and depression. It is worth taking care of the intestinal microbiota, especially if the baby undergoes antibiotic therapy frequently, which sterilizes the intestines from valuable bacteria.

They Help Prevent Allergies

Scientists have proven that the children of women whose diet included organic products suffered from allergies less often than the babies of mothers who ate food with artificial additives.

They Contain More Nutrients

Many studies show that organic food contains more phenolic compounds, carotenoids, minerals, unsaturated fatty acids, and better nutritional value and energy density than conventional products.

Organic Manufacturers Adhere to Sustainable Production Principles

The production of organic products is based on several important principles: