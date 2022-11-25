Why South Carolina is a great place to retire

The beautiful state of South Carolina is quickly becoming a go-to destination for retirees from all over the country. For good reason – SC has a lot to offer, starting with affordable housing, great weather to tons of leisure options.

Here are just a few of the reasons why South Carolina is the perfect place to retire.

Affordable Housing

One of the biggest concerns for retirees is finding an affordable house.

Fortunately, South Carolina offers plenty of affordable homes, including single-family homes, condos, or even a rental villas at the beach. The state’s median home price is just $163,000, which is way below the national median.

If you want to move to SC for retirement, there is a vast selection of homes to choose from.

Beautiful Weather

South Carolina has a subtropical climate, which means that retirees can enjoy mild winters and very warm summers.

The state also gets a fair amount of sunshine, which is perfect for those who love spending time outdoors.

And if you’re looking for a beach retirement, South Carolina has you covered – the state has more than 200 miles of beautiful coastline, and its beaches are some of the best in the US.

It really is a beautiful place to retire.

Leisure

Retirees in South Carolina will never find themselves bored. The state is home to a variety of attractions, from historic sites to museums to the very well reviewed golf courses.

And if you love the outdoors, you’ll find plenty to do in South Carolina. Incredible hiking and biking trails and lots of spots for fishing and camping. The state also has a thriving arts and culture scene, with several theaters, symphonies, and museums.

Overall, SC has a lot to offer and should be on the top of your list of „cities to retire“.