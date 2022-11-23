Is UI/UX Design a Good Career Option for Designers in 2023?

UI/UX is a popular abbreviation for User Interaction and User Experience. UI is concerned with making a simple interface consumable and functional by using images, typography, and other visual aspects. Whereas UX is about figuring out a user’s journey and converting it into a product. UI/UX is one of the most important elements that make a digital experience seamless. Moreover, in 2023 UI/UX design can be one of the most lucrative career options of the digital age.

If you are someone looking to start a career in this field, then opting for a UI UX design course offered under the B.Design programme can set you up for a futuristic career within the flourishing digital industry. B.Design is a four-year undergraduate degree course that allows students to specialise in many aspects of design, including User Interaction and User Experience. This course offers a unique blend of technical, interdisciplinary research, and artistic and scientific approach to enable the development of creative interfaces that generate innovative and progressive applications for media design.

We are currently living in the age of digitalisation. Technology is becoming an important part of lives because of the recent pandemic that forced a rapid shift in business, schooling, and other sectors, including E-commerce. The transformation from offline to online led to a vast improvement in many aspects, including design. As people use various applications and online platforms to buy products and services, the operations or interface of these platforms can significantly impact our digital experience, and it is typical designers who can shape a product’s user experience.

With the rising demand for skilled and qualified UI UX design professionals, earning a bachelor’s degree can allow you to pursue a range of lucrative job roles within the design industry. These are some of the most prominent job roles in UI UX design:

Creative Director

Interaction Designer

Lead Designer

Content Strategist

Information Architect (AI)

User Interface (UI) Designer

Design Strategist

UI/UX Developer

These are some UI UX-related jobs that might appear to be the same on a surface level but differ in the areas they focus on.

Jobs within this sector are expected to increase in India primarily because of the increasing number of internet users. In India, the number of internet users is expected to grow by 666.4 million in 2023, and the number of smartphone users to increase by 84%, reaching 859 million by 2022. All these stats can ensure prospective students of their demand within the industry.

In today’s digital world, websites and applications have become the face of brands and businesses. Therefore having an appealing web page or application is inevitable in growing a brand and connecting with consumers, which creates immense scope for professionals within this field.

If you have a creative flair and an eye for detail, opting for a UI UX course can help you polish your skills to enter the fast-growing digital industry as a design professional. To learn more about our B.Des course with UI UX specialisation, log on to our website now!