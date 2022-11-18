How much do doctors make in the Caribbean?

If there is any field that involves selflessness and service to humanity at the highest level, it is the medical field. The medical profession is one of the most revered and lucrative careers around the world and the global pandemic increased the value of doctors who stood at the forefront during the crisis.

Becoming a good physician is a dream of many students across the world and the Caribbean islands are among the best choices you can make to pursue your medical studies. The Caribbean medical school cost, which is lower compared to other countries, can be covered within a few years after you start working and getting a salary.

Graduating from the Caribbean med schools comes with several advantages in your medical career. Let’s find out what they are.

Advantages of Caribbean medical schools

The popularity of Caribbean medical schools has increased in recent years due to the quality of education provided there. The Caribbean med schools provide admission to deserving candidates based on merit and without any donations. So, students from other countries with high scores in the qualifying examinations migrate to the Caribbean to pursue their higher education. Scholarships are also given to eligible students to complete their education.

The quality of education, presence of world-class infrastructure, experienced faculty, and premium medical facilities have made the place a favorite destination for students. Most medical schools in the Caribbean prepare students for the USMLE examinations which give you the medical license to practice in the US. The Caribbean med schools have a higher pass percentage in USMLE examinations compared to other medical schools.

Besides all these advantages, the cost of living as well as the tuition fees are low in comparison with other countries. This allows the students to complete their education stress-free and look out for career opportunities. The med schools here provide hassle-free admission to residency programs too making it easier for the students in their final years of academics.

What is the pay scale of doctors in the Caribbean?

So, you have completed your education from a reputed institute. Now, what will be your next step? You will either go for higher education or look out for career opportunities. The Caribbean region has high migration rates and hence the vacancies available in the health sector are also high. To provide necessary health services to the people, public and private sector hospitals hire fresh and experienced medical graduates every year.

The average salary of a doctor with 0 to 3 years of experience working in the Caribbean islands ranges from $14,000 to $19,000 per month. With experience, you could earn up to $25,000 along with an additional bonus at the end of the year.

While the US and UK pay higher salaries to doctors, the living cost on any Caribbean Island is significantly lower than in these countries making it a popular destination to practice medicine.

The Caribbean med schools provide low-cost quality medical education and prepare you for careers in many parts of the world. Thus, the Caribbean is an excellent location for aspiring medical students.