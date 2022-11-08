Improve your Game with these Blackjack Books  

Those with a love for Blackjack will know how it differs from a pure game of chance like roulette, the presence of the need for skilful decision-making while juggling the balls of chance lifts the entertainment Blackjack can offer to another level. Honing your decision-making skills and knowledge of the game can yield impressive results in improving your gameplay and ultimately your chances of winning the game can lift its entertainment value greatly. You can’t influence luck, but knowledge and skill can be vastly improved by reading. Some great Blackjack books are available, written by authors who love and understand the complexities of the game. They can give you an invaluable helping hand and lead to even more enjoyable gameplay.

A Great Book to Start With

Norman Wattenberger’s publication, Modern Blackjack is one of the most surprising books available on the subject; its biggest surprise is it is available free online. The book takes you through learning the game from the basics to more advanced techniques as your skill progresses. If you are new to the game, or even a seasoned player, it is worth reading the book from the beginning as it covers the rules of the game and introduces you to the terminology you will need to understand as you progress to learn the strategies well-versed players are using to great effect. Without specialist publications like this, learning the finer points of the game like shuffle tracking would be tough. The book contains printable media that goes alongside the techniques and enables you to try them first-hand during your own Blackjack games. At 540 pages long the book offers a great escape into Blackjack with the chance to come out the other side a more formidable and competent Blackjack player.

Miguel de Cervantes’ Short Stories

If you’re looking for a book that gives you something a little different then this is it. This book isn’t designed to give you any Blackjack strategies to follow, and there isn’t any text you’ll find that aims to make you a better player. However, if you’re someone that is interested in the history of the game then it is well worth a read. It goes through the history of the game and how it has developed into a casino game; great for giving you a better understanding of how the game came about and this could help you become a better player.

Edward Oakley Thorp’s Beat the Dealer

This book is one for those that understand mathematics to be behind the careful decision-making Blackjack benefits so dramatically from. Thorp covers strategies backed up by mathematics and explains them in a way that makes it possible for anyone to take advantage of what they offer. It’s all about gaining advantage as a player and the book takes you through the practicalities and mind-set needed to achieve this. It’s a testament to Thorp’s dedication to the game that his theories have been proven practically in casinos worldwide.

Reading up about Blackjack

One of the best things about Blackjack and casino card games, in general, is that there is no end to the amount of literature you’ll find on the subject. Whether you want to read books like the ones above, you want to read blog posts from Blackjack enthusiasts or you are interested in cheat sheets and online guides you’ll be able to find it. Blackjack is a card game that has been written about for a large number of years and it’s not a subject that is likely to disappear anytime in the near future.