Galveston to Bring Washed Ashore Sculptures to the Island

More than 20 items crafted from plastic waste to be on display

According to the Ocean Conservancy’s research partners, nearly 35 million metric tons of plastic entered the global aquatic ecosystems in 2020. A traveling art exhibit coming to Galveston Island in December is aimed to educate the public about the hazards of plastic pollution in the world’s waterways.

Oregon-based non-profit Washed Ashore and the Park Board have partnered to bring more than 20 sculptures crafted from debris collected from beaches to Galveston Dec. 10 through March 5.

The sculptures, most more than six feet tall, include depictions of coral reefs, jellyfish, penguins, sharks and more. They will be placed in areas for public viewing throughout the island — at museums, parks, attractions and in outdoor spaces. There is no charge to view the sculptures.

“The sculptures are impressive,” Visit Galveston Chief Tourism Officer Michael Woody said. “But they’re even more impressive when you look at them closely. The artists at Washed Ashore placed recognizable objects – like buckets and shovels – at a child’s eye view. This way, hopefully, they will learn to take with them what they bring to the beach.”

The Park Board will also work with Washed Ashore representatives to establish an artist residency program designed to instruct local community partners about crafting permanent art items.

Similar Washed Ashore exhibits have been on display at prominent locations throughout the country including the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, plus zoos, aquariums and botanical gardens. Its Galveston debut marks the first time the exhibit will not be behind a paid gate in the United States.